While Tayler Thomas gave up a pair of solo home runs Thursday at the Belgrade Softball Complex, it was of little consequence. Belgrade still cruised to a league victory to stretch its win streak to three.
Thomas scattered seven hits and allowed three runs in earning the victory in the circle, and finished 3 for 5 at the plate with a double and triple. Led by the junior, the Panthers defeated Great Falls 13-3 in six innings in an Eastern AA clash.
“I think we just played a really complete game, a complete softball game from Tayler pitching to our defense behind her,” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said.
Alex Bloomgren led off the game with a solo home run, but the Panthers responded with three runs in the bottom half of the first. Thomas hit a triple to center and then scored on a single by Arin Eaton.
Belgrade (10-3, 4-2 Eastern AA) added two more runs in the frame, which were knocked in on a double by Brooklyn Ragland, and never looked back. The Panthers stretched the lead to 5-1 in the third and 8-1 in the fourth before threatening to end the game via the 10-run rule in the fifth.
Teheneson Ehnes belted a solo homer in the sixth and then the Bison added another run to trim the deficit to 10-3. But Belgrade capitalized on a hit batsman, an error and heads up base running to end the game in the bottom half of the inning.
“Offensively, a great mix of getting our bunts down, running the bases well and putting the ball in play,” said Roberts.
Eaton finished 4 for 5 with a pair of triples, while Tycelee Bowler was 3 for 4.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday with a conference game at Great Falls CMR. The Rustlers won 15-13 in the team’s first meeting in April.
“Obviously they hit the ball really well and it was a wild game last time,” said Roberts. “I’m kind of expecting another wild one Saturday.”
Belgrade 13, Great Falls 3
Great Falls 100 002 - 3 7 3
Belgrade 302 323 - 13 14 0
Teheneson Ehnes and Alex Bloomgren. Tayler Thoms and Khloey Robinson.
GREAT FALLS (5-8) - Bloomgren 2-3 (HR), Dani Senger 0-2, Ella Galloway 0-3, Emma Newmack 0-3, Ehnes 1-3 (HR), Olivia Gammell 1-3, Haley Lins 1-3 (2B), Madison Davis 2-2 (2B), Dyna Timboe 0-2.