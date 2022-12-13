By the time Olivia Wegner made the front end of a 1-and-1 at the free throw line, nearly 11 minutes had ticked off the clock Monday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Wegner’s free throw finally got Belgrade on the scoreboard, but by then Helena High had already built a 17-point lead. The Bengals went on to win the game 46-22 in the season opener for both teams.
The Panthers were plagued with turnovers and mistakes throughout the first half, and when they did get off a good shot it wouldn’t fall.
“I think it was definitely a lot of nerves in the first half,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “(We were) just trying to find our flow and Helena is a good team. They’re a deep team, they’ve been playing together for a while, they didn’t lose anybody last year.”
The Bengals connected on three 3’s in the first quarter en route to taking an 11-0 lead. Wegner added another free throw to trim the deficit to 17-2, and then Sarah Gillihan added three more points as Belgrade started to find some success offensively before halftime.
Prior to that, the Panthers were trying to work the ball inside and Helena High thwarted nearly every attempt.
“We just didn’t adjust and starting forcing things,” said Nolte. “And, I think on top of nerves and just a good defense, we definitely were unable to score.”
The plan early on was to get the ball inside to post Hayli Milliron. The freshman was shut out in the first half, but did eventually score her first career points in the fourth quarter.
“That being her first varsity experience against one of the best posts in the state — Alex Bullock is a tough player and she’s going to play for Carroll College, so she’s an established player in the state,” said Nolte. “Kind of throwing her into the wolves was tough for her, but she handled it. She’s a tough kid and she’s going to grow a long ways.”
Bullock, a 5-11 forward, finished with a game-high 13 points.
The Panthers scored seven points in the third quarter and then added 10 in fourth. Wegner led the charge with eight points, while Isabelle Blossom came off the bench to score four.
While the offense struggled, Nolte said there were plenty of positives to pull out of the loss.
“Defensively we did pretty well and I think we rebounded pretty well,” she said. “I think Helena High is going to be a good team on the other side of the conference and holding them to 46 points is pretty good defense.”
Belgrade returns to action Thursday at Butte High.