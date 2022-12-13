Olivia Wegner

Belgrade senior Olivia Wegner gets off a shot after driving into the lane Monday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

 Dan Chesnet

By the time Olivia Wegner made the front end of a 1-and-1 at the free throw line, nearly 11 minutes had ticked off the clock Monday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Wegner’s free throw finally got Belgrade on the scoreboard, but by then Helena High had already built a 17-point lead. The Bengals went on to win the game 46-22 in the season opener for both teams.

Sarah Gillihan

Belgrade’s Sarah Gillihan (14) fends off Helena High’s Kylee Gardipee while dribbling the ball Monday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Kholey Robinson

Belgrade’s Khloey Robinson is fouled while trying to split Helena High’s Kylee Gardipee (30) and Alex Bullock (21) on a drive to the hoop Monday.

