As DeMarcus Johnson raced down the court midway through the fourth quarter with two defenders in pursuit, the anticipation of what was about to happen had everyone’s attention in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The 6-foot-7 junior from Billings Senior hammered a thunderous dunk on the west end of the court much to the delight of his teammates. While Johnson was whistled for a technical foul for hanging on the rim, it was inconsequential.
The contest had long been decided.
The Broncs rode the hot shooting of Reagan Walker to defeat Belgrade 62-40 in the semifinals of the Eastern AA Divisional. Billings Senior punched its ticket to state and advanced to the championship game against Billings Skyview at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
After upsetting No. 1 Bozeman in Thursday’s quarterfinals 53-50, the No. 8 Panthers were put on their heels from the opening tip and never recovered Friday afternoon.
“The stuff that I talked about that we did right in the Bozeman game where we didn’t implode and we stayed positive, kept our body language positive, in this game it went south,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “Something that we continue to work on, and it’s gotten better, but it kind of reared its ugly head tonight and that hurt us.”
Belgrade dropped into a loser-out game against Gallatin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. With the top four teams advancing to state, the winner clinches a berth and advances to the consolation game at 3:30 p.m.
“Great opportunity tomorrow against Gallatin to qualify for state, so that’s where we’re at right now,” Powers said. “It’s tournament play, short memory win or lose, and get ready for the next one.”
Billings Senior led wire to wire after Walker buried a 3 a little over 15 seconds into the contest. The senior had a sensational first half from behind the arc and connected on 7 of 12 attempts en route to scoring a game-high 21 points.
“The Walker kid hit 3s. He’s been up and down all season, so you kind of take your chances there. But he hit them,” Powers said. “But we had some breakdowns, so it wasn’t necessarily all about the stuff that they did. It was kind of about some of the stuff we did.”
Walker drilled four 3s in the first quarter as the Broncs raced out to an 18-5 lead. Then he added three more in the second as the lead grew to 19 points, 39-20, at halftime.
Billings Senior (12-8) connected on 10 3-pointers in the contest with nine coming in the first half. One of those was from Cactus Runsabove, who finished with 15 points.
Belgrade was only able to get within 14 in the second half but had plenty of opportunities to get closer. Several point-blank shots in the paint were missed and the team failed to capitalize on the front end of bonus opportunities at the line three times in the second half.
“Missed some slip plays for layups that we run. Missed the layups,” Powers said. “Some sloppy turnovers. Our switch to man bothered them a little bit, but overall we just weren’t mentally there and got our butts kicked for it.”
The Panthers (6-14) shot just 27.8 percent from the field and committed 18 turnovers.
Ta’Veus Randle tallied 18 points for Belgrade before fouling out early in the fourth. He was the only Panther to reach double figures.
Billings Senior 62, Belgrade 40
Senior 18 21 11 12 - 62
Belgrade 5 15 14 6 - 40
BILLINGS SENIOR (12-8) - Chazz Haws 0 2-3 2, Melo Pine 1 2-2 5, Bubba Bergen 2 1-4 5, Reagan Walker 7 0-0 21, Cactus Runsabove 4 6-6 15, Mackey Burckley 0 0-0 0, Jeremiah MedicineHorse 0 2-2 2, Jaiden Turner 1-3 8, Talon Harris 0 0-0 0, Demarcus Johnson 2 0-0 4, Brighton McCaffery 0 0-0 0, Joshua Goudy 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 14-22 62.
BELGRADE (6-14) - Ta’Veus Randle 4 6-8 18, Austin Spangler 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Russell 1 2-4 5, Kade Schlauch 2 0-0 5, Sage Smart 1 2-2 4, Jarom Rogers 2 0-2 5, Asher Feddes 0 0-0 0, Zach Cramer 0 0-0 0, Colter Duneman 0 2-2 2, Rylan McCollim 0 0-0 0, Jaden Whitman 0 0-0 0, Daniel Marinko 0 1-2 1. Totals: 10 13-20 40.
3-point goals: BS 10 (Walker 7, Pine 1, Runsabove 1, Turner 1), Bel 7 (Randle 4, Russell 1, Schlauch 1, Rogers 1).