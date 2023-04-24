...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON MDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 3 inches,
with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches near north-facing
terrain.
* WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Primarily rain is expected through the day,
but a transition to snow is expected during the evening. Given
recent warm weather, snow may have a difficult time accumulating
on roadways through much of the night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
On the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 11th Saturday in Missoula, Collin Delph belted a double to left field. Three pitches later Delph was celebrating with teammates at home plate after Cam Ueland roped a single down the left field line.
The walkoff single was the first in program history for Belgrade, which rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Florence-Carlton, 6-5, at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. The Panthers capped the day by defeating Frechtown, 10-1, in another non-conference contest.
“It was awesome for us to finally be in a game where we felt tested a little bit. We had to stay locked in,” Belgrade head coach Joel Roberts said. “I think it was really good for the dudes to realize that not everything’s going to be a real comfortable game and for them to be in a stressful situation like that.”
The Panthers (6-0) had outscored their previous four opponents 56-10 but trailed for the first four innings against Florence-Carlton before taking the lead, 5-4, in the bottom of the fifth. Gage Philibrick kept Belgrade at bay early on, scattering five hits and striking out two before being relieved in the fifth.
“They had a pretty quality arm that they threw at us,” said Barnett. “I thought we actually did a nice job against him and then it seemed like for four innings we kind of gave up on our plate approach. But after that they were able to dial back in and won the ball game.”
The Falcons answered in the sixth with a run to tie the score at 5-5. After four more scoreless innings, the Panthers prevailed in what is now the longest game in program history.
Belgrade rode that momentum into Game 2 against Frenchtown, scoring twice in the top of the first en route to building a 6-0 lead. Keenan Kraft picked up the win in the circle, scattering three hits and striking out three in five-plus innings of work.
“He’s a lot like Collin Delph where it’s just such a pace (on the mound). He’s really throwing the ball before the kids are even in the box, he’s ready to go,” said Barnett. “We just got to get the rest of the pitchers to buy into that same mentality, but it was great to watch Keenan do his thing. He threw really well in that second game.”
The contest was highlighted by Diego Casas’ three-run home run in the seventh. The senior finished 2 for 5 with a double, home run and three RBIs.
“I think we were up 6-0, which I thought we were a little stagnant again,” said Barnett. “But Diego hit that bomb and really got us going.”
The Panthers tallied 10 hits in the game with Brody Jacksha going 3 for 4 with a triple. Jayden Jacksha finished 2 for 4 with a double.
Belgrade returns to action Saturday with a non-conference game at Dillon.
Belgrade 6, Florence-Carlton 5
Florence 003 002 000 00 - 5 10 4
Belgrade 001 130 000 01 - 6 10 3
Gabe Philbrick, Cole Fray-Parmantier (5) and Jake Roth. Gage Banks, Landon Wanders (4), Brayton VanDyken (9) and Diego Casas.
FLORENCE-CARLTON (8-4) - Brodie Hinsdale 1-3, Levi Winters 1-3, Isaac Bates 1-5, Patrick Duchien 0-3, Jake Schneiter 1-3, Roth 1-1 (2B), Caleb Katen 1-4, Philbrick 0-1, Fray-Parmantier 0-3, Ethan Alexander 0-2, Wes Potter 1-3, Trapper Oster 0-1, Isaiah Testerman 0-1, T Luhmann 2-2, Tyler Abbott 0-2, Mason Arlington 1-3, D Wagner 0-3.