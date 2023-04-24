Belgrade Panthers

On the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the 11th Saturday in Missoula, Collin Delph belted a double to left field. Three pitches later Delph was celebrating with teammates at home plate after Cam Ueland roped a single down the left field line.

The walkoff single was the first in program history for Belgrade, which rallied from a four-run deficit to beat Florence-Carlton, 6-5, at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. The Panthers capped the day by defeating Frechtown, 10-1, in another non-conference contest.

