Having suffered an offseason shoulder injury, Arin Eaton had been under a pitch count to start the season. Wednesday, in the second game of a doubleheader against Butte High, the senior’s restrictions were lifted.
Eaton let loose by tossing a 1-hitter and striking out 13 en route to leading the Panthers to a 9-1 non-conference victory at Stodden Park. Belgrade won the opener 19-8 in five innings.
“That’s the Arin Eaton we know and we’re used to, and know from last year,” Panthers head coach Joey Roberts said. “She was throwing hard, lots of movement on her pitches, and she was dirty. Looks like (she) just has more confidence in the shoulder issue she had.”
The Bulldogs (0-4) scored an unearned run in the sixth following an error that allowed a base runner to reach second and later score from third on a sacrifice fly. Eaton’s no hitter was broken up in the seventh.
Outside of that, however, Belgrade controlled the contest after taking a 2-0 lead in the first, which proved to be more than enough cushion for Eaton.
“That’s when we’re at our best is when we get one or two runs the first inning and come back in and hold them,” said Roberts. “So that was big for us as a team to play from in front.”
The Panthers tallied three doubles and a pair of triples en route to finishing with 11 hits. But Roberts noted the offense was held in check at times by Ashlinn Mullaney, who struck out seven.
“Game two our offense didn’t quite come around as it should have,” he said. “Their pitcher, that freshman, she’s pretty good. We struggled making adjustments to her and she kept us at bay pretty well. But Game 1 the girls hit the ball well, we executed well on the bases with the small ball stuff, and I was happy to see that.”
Belgrade (4-1) amassed 18 hits in the opener including home runs by Shaylis Osler and Ella Seaman during a 10-run third inning.
“Ella and Shaylis hit bombs, absolute bombs,” Roberts said. “They were shots.”
Seaman also started in the circle and allowed 10 hits and eight runs before Tayler Thomas took over in the fourth. Thomas allowed just two hits and struck out two.
Offensively, Eaton finished 3 for 4 with a double, while Tycelee Bowler belted a triple and Olser added a double. While the Panthers displayed their ability create big plays, Roberts noted they can play small ball too.
“We got bunts down better today,” he said. “We still got a lot to work on there, but we got a few bunts down and we were able to manufacture a few runs. And some timely hits from our offense was big.”
Belgrade returns to action Thursday with its conference opener at Great Falls.
Belgrade 19, Butte 8
Belgrade 20(10) 34 - 19 18 1
Butte 02 6 00 - 8 12 4
Rian Ferriter, Ashby Lee (3), Ferriter (4) and Jordyn Bolton. Ella Seaman, Tayler Thomas (4) and Khloey Robinson.
BELGRADE (3-1) - Thomas 1-1, Robinson 1-4, Shaylis Osler 2-4 (2B, HR), Lily Bolin 1-1, Tycelee Bowler 2-5 (3B), Arin Eaton 3-4 (2B), Brooklyn Ragland 2-4, Randi Widdicombe 1-4, Seaman 1-3 (HR), Abbie Morin 2-2.
BUTTE (0-3) - Kodie Hoagland 3-4 (2 2B), Bryn Godbout 1-3, M Jonart 0-0, R. Ferriter 3-3, D Lafond 0-1, Ashlinn Mullaney 2-4, Bolton 0-3, Gracie Ferriter 1-2, Cami Kautzman 0-0, Joscelyn Cleveland 1-3, Kamber Leary 1-3.
Belgrade 9, Butte 1
Belgrade 202 023 1 - 9 11 1
Butte 000 001 0 - 0 1 1
Ashlinn Mullaney and Jordyn Bolton. Arin Eaton and Shaylis Osler.
BELGRADE (4-1) - Tayler Thomas 2-4 (2B), Brooklyn Ragland 1-4, Shaylis Osler 1-5, Tycelee Bowler 2-4 (2B), Eaton 2-2 (2B, 3B), Khloey Robinson 1-1, Ella Seaman 2-4 (3B), Abi Maddock 0-2, Lily Bolin 0-1, Abbie Morin 0-3, T. Osler 0-0.
BUTTE (0-4) - Kodie Hoagland 0-2, Bryn Godbout 0-3, Rian Ferriter 0-2, Mullaney 0-3, Gracie Ferriter 0-2, Ashby Lee 0-1, Kamber Leary 1-3, Cami Kautzman 0-2, Joscelyn Cleveland 0-2, T. Drakos 0-2.