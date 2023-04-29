On a day when Belgrade honored its five seniors, it was a pair of underclassmen who set the tone Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Olivia Mills threw a no hitter and junior Ella Seaman hit a pair of home runs in the first game of a doubleheader against Gallatin, and the Panthers went on to post 11-1 and 16-4 Eastern AA victories.
Belgrade’s seniors were honored between games at the Belgrade Softball Complex and one of those seniors, Sierra Tuss, hit her first career varsity home run in Game 2.
While it’s not the final home game of the season for the Panthers, no one wanted to disappoint the seniors.
“It was super fun,” Seaman, who was 3 for 3 at the plate in Game 1, said. “We didn’t want to think about senior night because we didn’t go down (lose). But I think everybody just played really good. We played our game instead of playing the other team’s game, which is always good.”
Gallatin (1-8, 1-8 Eastern AA) scored its only run of the opener in the first inning after Madison Coleman and Braxton Gray drew back-to-back walks with two outs. Coleman later scored from third on a passed ball.
“We kind of had a slow start the first game,” noted Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts. “Just a couple walks, a couple errors, and then we settled in. From there we played great all day I thought.”
Belgrade answered with three runs in the bottom of the first, including an RBI-double by Seaman, and never looked back. Seaman belted a two-run homer in the second to stretch the lead to 6-1 and then hit another two-run shot in the fourth to make it 9-1.
“I was seeing a lot of strikes and we’ve been practicing that in practice a lot,” Seaman said of her at-bats. “So, we’ve just been kind of been working on hitting the ball, which if you get out of your head is really easy to hit the ball.”
The Panthers have struggled at times this season to generate a consistent offensive attack but tallied 26 hits over the course of the day. That includes the four home runs, two doubles and a triple.
“We still had a couple lulls where we just kind of didn’t time it very well,” said Roberts. “But we scored a lot of two out runs today, which is something that we haven’t done all year really. So, it’s refreshing to have a couple times with nobody on and two outs and we were able to manufacture a few runs.”
While the offense was clicking, Mills put together a dominant performance in the circle. She struck out the side in the second and had seven K’s through three innings en route to finishing with 12.
“She was dialed today. She looked good and that’s the Mills that we know,” said Roberts. “She’s looked good all year but today it looked like she had a little extra. She’s had good poise in the circle and when she’s confident in the circle she pitches really well and that’s what we saw today.”
Seaman picked up the win in Game 2, scattering five hits and striking out four before Tayler Thomas threw two hitless innings in relief. Thomas also hit a double and triple and drove in three runs, while Seaman was 2 for 3.
Olser hit a three-run homer in the top of the first to give Belgrade an early lead, and then Tuss belted a two-run shot in the third to stretch the lead to 6-2.
“That was one of those innings where we had nobody on and two outs and someone got on in front of her (Tuss) and she hits that bomb,” said Roberts. “I’m really happy for her, she’s been hitting the ball really well the last week or so in practice and games. I’m really happy for her especially on her senior day.”
After being held hitless in the opener, the Raptors saw a little more success in Game 2. Coleman hit a two-run homer, while Addison Bleile and Gray each had a double.
Belgrade (5-5, 3-1 Eastern AA) returns to action with another conference doubleheader Tuesday at Bozeman.
Belgrade 11, Gallatin 1
Gallatin 100 00 - 1 0 4
Belgrade 331 4x - 11 11 1
Olivia Klemann, Rhianna Ashcraft (4) and Kelly Coon. Olivia Mills and Khloey Robinson.
GALLATIN (1-7) - Coon 0-2, Adyson Ryles 0-2, Madison Coleman 0-1, Braxton Gray 0-1, S Clark 0-2, Parker Stevens 0-2, Addison Blile 0-2, Ashcraft 0-1, Klemann 0-1, Kodi Karo 0-1.
BELGRADE (4-5) - Brooklyn Ragland 1-3, Abbie Morin 2-2, Ella Seman 3-3 (2B, 2HR), Tayler Thomas 1-3, Tara Osler 0-2, Mills 1-1, Robinson 1-3, Sierra Tuss 1-3, Julia Blossom 1-3.
Belgrade 16, Gallatin 4
Belgrade 303 502 3 - 16 15 2
Gallatin 200 020 0 - 4 5 4
Ella Seaman, Tayler Thomas (6) and Khloey Robinson. Rhiana Ashcraft, Olivia Klemann and Kelly Coon.
BELGRADE (5-5) - Coon 1-2, Adyson Ryles 1-4, Madison Coleman 1-4 (HR), Addison Belle 1-4 (2B), Parker Stevens 0-3, Braxton Gray 1-3 (2B), S Clark 0-2, Ayva Moreno 0-2, Kodi Karo 0-1, Ashcraft 0-1, Klemman 0-1.
GALLATIN (1-8) - Brooklyn Ragland 2-5, Abbie Morin 3-5, Seaman 2-3, Thomas 2-4 (2B, 3B), Tara Osler 2-4 (HR), Robinson 2-5, Sierra Tuss 2-3 (HR), Lily Bolin 0-4, Julia Blossom 0-3.