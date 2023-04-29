On a day when Belgrade honored its five seniors, it was a pair of underclassmen who set the tone Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore Olivia Mills threw a no hitter and junior Ella Seaman hit a pair of home runs in the first game of a doubleheader against Gallatin, and the Panthers went on to post 11-1 and 16-4 Eastern AA victories.

Ella Seaman

Belgrade junior Ella Seaman rounds the bases after a hitting her second home run Saturday during the first game of a conference doubleheader against Gallatin.
Teagan Bowler

Gallatin shortstop Parker Stevens tries to tag out Belgrade’s Teagan Bowler during a rundown in the second game of a conference doubleheader Saturday at the Belgrade Softball Complex. Bowler was ruled out on the play.

Tags

Recommended for you