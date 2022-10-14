Belgrade’s Clara Yager makes a play on the ball Thursday during a match against Billings West.
Belgrade senior Allie Sprague, right, battles a Billings West player for possession of the ball Thursday.
Noah Russell and Wilson Goodhue each scored on a penalty kick Thursday for Belgrade. But it wasn’t enough to lift the team to victory in its regular season finale.
Four different players scored goals for the Golden Bears in a 4-2 Eastern AA defeat. Both teams have qualified for the State AA playoffs, which begin next week.
“Competitive game and we had extended periods of outplaying West,” Panthers head coach Dr. Robert Lemley said. “Just some sloppy errors that cost us and we gave up goals that were preventable.”
Owen Guthridge scored a goal and had two assists for Billings West, while Ethan Holloway, Caden Haff and Lian Gosch also scored goals.
Belgrade (6-8-0) will play Gallatin in a first round playoff match Tuesday in Bozeman at 4 p.m.
Panthers’ girls shut out by West
Belgrade’s girls were shut out for the 10th consecutive match, and 12th time overall, in its regular season finale.
Billings West took a 2-0 lead into halftime and then added four more goals in the second half en route to a 6-0 victory.
“Some miscues cost some goals early in the second half, but then started creating a few opportunities,” Belgrade head coach Todd Randall said. “Just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Belgrade finishes with a 0-14-0 record — the first winless season in program history — and did not qualify for the postseason.
Boys
Billings West 4, Belgrade 2
West 0 0 - 0
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Billings West scoring: Ethan Holloway, Caden Haff, Owen Guthridge, Lian Gosch; Assists: Guthridge 2, Sinjin McDonald, Aidan Benton.
Belgrade scoring: Noah Russell, Wilson Goodhue.
Girls
Billings West 6, Belgrade 0
West 2 4 - 6
Belgrade 0 0 - 0
Scoring plays unavailable.
