Softball

Belgrade’s softball team wrapped up a brutal stretch of games by losing both ends of an Eastern AA doubleheader Friday in Great Falls.

The Bison rallied in the bottom of the seventh to win the opener 16-15 and then held off a late rally to take the nightcap 9-8. It was a tough finish to the day for Belgrade, which belted four home runs over the course of the twinbill but was unable to contain a hot-hitting Great Falls squad.

Tags

Recommended for you