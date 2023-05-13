Belgrade’s softball team wrapped up a brutal stretch of games by losing both ends of an Eastern AA doubleheader Friday in Great Falls.
The Bison rallied in the bottom of the seventh to win the opener 16-15 and then held off a late rally to take the nightcap 9-8. It was a tough finish to the day for Belgrade, which belted four home runs over the course of the twinbill but was unable to contain a hot-hitting Great Falls squad.
“It’s been five-and-a-half games this week in four days, and being on the road (for three),” Belgrade head coach Joey Roberts said. “Got back from Billings late last night. Turnaround and drive all the way to Great Falls today and play two JV and two varsity games is pretty taxing on our girls. It will be good to just kind of get a reset.”
The Panthers (10-9, 8-5 Eastern AA) have five days off before hosting Billings West in their regular season finale on Thursday.
In Game 1, Belgrade nearly pulled off the greatest comeback in program history. The Panthers trailed 13-4 heading into to the top of the seventh and then rallied with 11 runs to take a two-run lead.
But Great Falls bounced back in the bottom half of the frame with three runs to win the contest, including a game-winning walkoff single by Dyna Timboe with the bases loaded.
“They hit the ball really well. Great Falls High is a great hitting team, and we just didn’t make the adjustments we needed to early in the game on their pitcher (Tehneson) Ehnes,” said Roberts. “But we definitely did late in the game that’s for sure. Had a couple hard hit balls and then their defense made a few mistakes that kind of kept us going.”
Ehnes picked up the victory in the circle despite throwing 152 pitches and allowing nearly 20 hits. Belgrade finished with 17 hits and Tayler Thomas belted a double and a home run, but the team was unable to complete the rally in the bottom of the seventh.
“The end of the day though it (the comeback) doesn’t matter, it does, but at the end of the day you still have to finish the bottom of the seventh being the away team,” said Roberts.
In Game 2, Great Falls jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and stretched it to 9-3 in the top of the fifth. The Panthers rallied with solo home runs by Thomas and Ella Seaman, and then Sierra Tuss belted a grand slam during a five-run fifth to trim the deficit to 9-8.
“Had a big inning again, which it great. It’s good to see we can come back from big deficits like that,” said Roberts. “But we can get ourself in that hole in the first place.”
Abbie Morin and Thomas each had a pair of hits in the contest, while Great Falls finished with 11 hits including a home run by Ella Gallaway. Dani Senger blasted two homers in Game 1 and Gallaway had another.
Belgrade’s pitching staff combined to allow 24 hits on the day and the defense committed five errors.
“They hit the ball really well,” said Roberts. “Sometimes it’s just not our day and they did hit the ball. We made a few defensive mistakes too that certainly didn’t help things out.”
Great Falls 16, Belgrade 15
Belgrade 130 000 (11) - 15 13 2
Great Falls 215 410 3 - 16 17 4
Olivia Mills, Ella Seaman (4), Mills (7) and Khloey Robinson. Tehneson Ehnes and Mackenzie Noble.
GREAT FALLS (9-4) - Alex Bloomgren Ashlyn Jones 1-4, Ehnes 2-5, Ella Gallaway 3-4 (HR), Noble 2-5, Mackenna Medina 2-4, Dani Senger 2-4 (2 HR), Dyna Timboe 2-5, Morgan Davis 0-2, I Saunders 0-1.
Great Falls 9, Belgrade 8
Great Falls 300 420 0 - 9 11 3
Belgrade 120 050 0 - 8 10 3
Tehneson Ehnes, K Reeves (5) and Mackenzie Noble. Tayler Thomas, Ella Seaman (4) and Khloey Robinson.
GREAT FALLS (9-5) - Alex Bloomgren 3-5 (2B), A Jones 0-3, Ehnes 1-3, Ella Gallaway 2-4 (HR), Noble 0-3, Mackenna Medina 2-4, I Saunders 0-1, Dyna Timboe 2-4, Dykota Lyons 0-1, A Newmack 1-1 (2B), K Reeves 0-1.
BELGRADE (10-9) - Brooklyn Ragland 0-4, Thomas 2-3 (HR), Seaman 1-4 (HR), Tara Osler 1-4, Olivia Mills 1-3, Abbie Morin 2-4, Sierra Tuss 1-4 (HR), Robinson 1-3, Julia Blossom 1-3.