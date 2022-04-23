Following his team’s season-opening doubleheader on a windy Saturday afternoon at Medina Field, first-year Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson joked that the new look field was the bright spot of the day.
The Bandits’ facility is currently undergoing renovations with an improved outfield wall, the completion of a new backstop and better seating for fans.
“It’s good to see the facelift on it a little bit. It’s been due for quite a number of years,” Johnerson said. “I can’t be appreciative enough of all the parents who have helped out.”
As for the games, well Johnerson noted the team has plenty to work on moving forward. Belgrade’s pitching staff struggled, which led to 16-7 and 13-9 Southern A defeats to Lewistown.
“We have to get better. That’s just it,” said Johnerson. “We can’t throw that many pitches. The defense falls asleep if that happens. You can’t defend walks, hit batters.”
Four pitchers combined to throw 209 pitches and allow 12 walks in the opener, while three combined to throw for 179 and nine walks in Game 2. The pitching staff also combined to hit seven batters.
“I think we had one guy that (his performance) it’s something that you can at least accept. He had I think 68 pitches in four innings, which still can get better,” Johnerson said. “But there were others that had 70 pitches in one inning. If you can’t throw it over the plate we’re going to have some long games.”
Wyatt Russell had the best performance on the mound, allowing just two hits and striking out a pair of batters in four innings after getting the start in Game 2. While he also walked three batters, Belgrade took a 7-1 lead into the fifth before things fell apart.
“He looked great. He looked really good, stepped up,” said Johnerson. “But like I told the guys, you have to stay around the zone. It was so sporadic that it makes it hard for an umpire to keep watching it.”
Caleb Hoppe allowed eight runs in just one inning of relief, and then Aidan Kulbeck gave up four as the Redbirds tallied 12 runs over the final three innings.
In the opener, Belgrade took a 7-6 lead into the sixth before Lewistown blew the game open with a 10-run inning. Connor Delph allowed nine runs on five hits and five walks before Brody Jacksha took over on the hill.
Offensively, the Bandits finished with just five hits in Game 1 before tallying 13 in the nightcap. Kash Fike and Delph hit doubles in the opener, while Fike added a pair of doubles in Game 2 and Drew Dunning was 4 for 4 with a double and a triple.
“We can definitely do better,” Johnerson said of the offense. “I didn’t think that the approaches were very good. I don’t think that there was approaches, it was just kind of like swinging. We’re going to get better at that.”
Belgrade returns to action Sunday with games against Mission Valley and the Bitterroot Bucs in Florence.
Lewistown 16, Belgrade 7
Lewistown 003 12(10) 0 - 16 12 2
Belgrade 004 21 0 0 - 7 5 3
Brody Jenness, Nolan Fry (3) and Travis McAlpine. Gavin Waters, Cale Livergood (4), Conner Delph (6), Brody Jacksha (6) and Kash Fike.
LEWISTOWN - Fry 2-6 (2B), Taylor Smith 1-4, Luke Clinton 2-5, McAlpine 0-2, Trajan Sparks 0-1, Tate Mangold 4-4, Justin Maier 1-3, Wyatt Elam 1-3, Holt Brown 0-1, Jenness 1-4 (2B).
BELGRADE (0-1) - Dyson Kinnaman 1-3, Fike 1-3 (2B), B. Jacksha 0-4, Wyatt Lambeth 0-3, Wyatt Russell 0-1, Jayden Jacksha 2-3, Drew Dunning 0-2, Delph 1-3 (2B), Diego Casas 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 0-3.
Lewistown 13, Belgrade 9
Lewistown 010 036 3 - 13 10 2
Belgrade 411 110 1 - 9 13 5
Trajan Sparks, Travis McAlpine (3) and Tate Mangold. Wyatt Russell, Caleb Hoppe (5), Aidan Kulbeck (6) and Kash Fike.
LEWISTOWN - Nolan Fry 0-4, Taylor Smith 0-2, Trajan Sparks 1-3, Luke Clinton 3-5 (2B), McAlpine 2-2 (2B), Tate Mangold 0-3, Blumhart 1-1, Justin Maier 2-4, Wyatt Elam 0-3, Brody Jennes 1-4.
BELGRADE (0-2) - Dyson Kinnaman 1-2, Fike 2-4 (2 2B), Brody Jacksha 2-3, Wyatt Lambeth 0-2, Deigo Casas 1-1 (2B), Jayden Jacksha Cameron Ueland 1-4, Drew Dunning 4-4 (2B, 3B), Gavin Waters 1-2, Kulbeck 1-3.