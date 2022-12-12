...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has cancelled the Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
Visibility less than a half mile is no longer expected for the
remainder of this afternoon.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches.
* WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Gallatin Valley
and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle.
&&
Belgrade’s swim teams got off to a strong start Friday at a five-team meet in Butte. Three swimmers won events, while the boys earned a runner up finish in the team standings.
Panthers head coach Caty Flikkema felt it was the perfect meet to ease into the season.
“Overall I am very pleased by our swims,” she said. “This meet is a great first meet for us because it’s small and more relaxed than the other ones. It’s a great opportunity for our new swimmers to learn how meets go without being too stressful.”
Butte High swept the team titles — girls won with a score of 101; boys with 122 — while Belgrade’s boys earned a runner up finish. The Panthers edged Helena Capital, 66-62, to take second.
Belgrade’s girls, led by the effort of Brianne Flikkema, finished fourth with a score of 52. The sophomore won both of her events with times of 1:10.43 in the 100 butterfly and 1:16.26 in the 100 breaststroke.
Jaidan Dressler, a junior, added a runner up finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:53.88 and was seventh in the 100 freestyle (1:16.50).
On the boys’ side, junior Kody Jensen won the 200 IM (2:33.36) and was second in the 100 backstroke (1:07.66), while sophomore Mario Vanni won the 500 freestyle with a time of 7:27.67 and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:18.91).
“The best part of the day was a brand new freshman who has been swimming for two weeks, and was nervous to compete, had a blast at the meet and couldn’t believe how much fun she had. She was so excited she couldn’t contain it,” said coach Flikkema. “That’s exactly what we want. We want the kids to perform well and have a great time.”
Belgrade returns to action this weekend with a two-day meet in Great Falls.