Belgrade’s swim teams wrapped up their inaugural regular season over the weekend with meets in Butte and Missoula. It was the Panthers’ final tune up before state.
While athletes battled fatigue, head coach Caty Flikkema noted it a was a good weekend for the program.
“We had more dropped time for most our swimmers,” she said. “A couple were feeling tired, especially today with it being our second meet day. Overall it has been a very good season.”
Belgrade’s boys were sixth among eight teams Friday at the Butte High School January Splash with a score of 167. Billings Central, Gallatin and Bozeman were the top three teams with scores of 464, 443 and 236, respectively.
Kody Jensen and Troy Kendall led the Panthers with each earning a pair of top 10 finishes. Jensen was third in 50 free (24.13) and sixth in 100 free (56.25), while Kendall was fourth in both 100 butterfly (1:11.11) and 500 free (6:14.90).
Christopher Neff added a 10th place finish in 100 breaststroke (1:24.04) and the 200 free and 200 IM relays each placed fifth.
For the girls, Brianne Flikkema placed seventh in 100 butterfly (1:04.27) and 12th in 50 free (29.82) to lead Belgrade to a eighth place finish with 23 points.
Saturday, the Panthers’ boys placed 10th at the MCPS Invite with 96 points among a 16-team field. Billings Central won with a score of 253, while Missoula Hellgate (231) and Missoula Sentinel (221) followed.
“We went up against big teams,” coach Flikkema noted, “and coming in 10th shows how much our boys have improved this season seeing as how small our team is with just 10 boys swimming and eight of those being first year swimmers.”
Jensen earned the team’s top finish of the day after taking third in 50 free with a time of 24.36. The sophomore also placed seventh in 100 backstroke (1:05.74).
Kendall was fifth in 100 breaststroke (1:11.41) and 14th in 100 free, while Nathan Winkler was 16th in 100 backstroke (1:17.12).
Belgrade’s girls, who competed with a limited squad, placed 17th with 13 points. Missoula Hellgate, Billings Central, and Bozeman were the top three teams with scores of 263, 275.5 and 246, respectively.
Brianne Flikkema had the team’s top finish after placing sixth in 100 butterfly (1:11.81). The freshman was disqualified in 100 backstroke, however, due to a false start.
Belgrade has a week off before competing at state Feb. 11-12 in Great Falls..
“We will have at least two boys and one girl competing individually and will also be bringing more boys to fill out our relays,” coach Flikkema said. “This weekend was focused on rounding out some events for our kids already qualified for state and giving more opportunities to our kids that haven’t yet qualified. I was especially pleased with our boys 10th place finish today out of 16 teams.”