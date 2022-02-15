Belgrade’s swim teams wrapped up their inaugural season over the weekend at the state Class AA meet in Great Falls.
Two relay teams for the boys, as well as three individuals, advanced to the finals following Friday’s preliminary action.
“It was a really good day,” Belgrade head coach Caty Flikkema said. “We had some huge time drops. All really good swims.”
The trio who advanced to the finals were Brianne Flikkema (100 fly, 100 breast) for the girls and Kody Jensen (50 free, 100 back) and Troy Kendall (50 free, 200 breast) for the boys.
Brianne Flikkema went on to place 8th in the finals in 100 breaststroke (1:13.12) and 12th in 100 fly (1:07.73), while Jensen was 8th in 50 free (24.04) and 12th in 100 backstroke (1:04.00) and Kendall 9th in 100 breastroke (1:09.22) and 10th in 50 free (24.18).
“Good day today with some fast swims,” said coach Flikkema.
Belgrade’s relay teams placed 10th in 200 freestyle (1:46.16) and 12th in 400 freestyle (4:38.40).
“Overall I was very happy with our performance and think that our first season was successful,” said coach Flikkema. “I was able to bring more kids to swim at state than I even thought would be on the team before the season started, and to have three individual swimmers and two relays able to swim in finals today and score points for Belgrade was really fulfilling.”
Great Falls' girls won the team championship with 203 points. It was the program’s first title since 1978.
Belgrade was 13th with a score of 6.
The Panthers’ boys were 16th with 23 points, while Missoula Sentinel won it’s first championship in program history with a score of 207.
“To have the boys five points out of the 14th spot shows that we have the ability to move up in the standings in the next few years,” said coach Flikkema.
State AA Meet
(at Great Falls High Pool)
Team Scores
AA Girls: 1, Great Falls 203. 2, Great Falls CMR 179. 3, Billings Skyview 160. 4, Kalispell Glacier 105. 5, Missoula Sentinel 98. 6, Missoula Big Sky 97. 7, Billings West 90. 8, Helena 88. 9, Bozeman 72. 10, Missoula Hellgate 71. 11, Kalispell Flathead 69. 12, Billings Senior 36. 13, Belgrade 6. 14, Butte 4. 15, Helena Capital 2.
AA Boys: 1, Missoula Sentinel 207, 2, Kalispell Glacier 177. 3, Great Falls, 141. 4, Billings West 118. 5, Bozeman Gallatin 117. 6, Missoula Hellgate 110. 7, Bozeman 81. 8, Missoula Big Sky 62. 9, Butte 53. 10, Helena 48. 10, Billings Skyview 48. 12, Kalispell Flathead 33. 13, Helena Capital 31. 14, Great Falls CMR 28. 15, Billings Senior 26. 16, Belgrade 23.
Events
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:50.26. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:54.46. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:54.64. 4, Helena High School 'A' 1:55.08. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:55.43. 6, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:56.35.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Class AA: 1, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:44.91. 2, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:45.59. 2, Glacier High School 'A' 1:45.59. 4, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:45.91. 5, Billings West High School 'A' 1:46.06. 6, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:48.07.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Sheridan, Samantha M, West, 1:59.59. 2, Stack, Ella J, Big Sky/Loyola, 2:00.38. 3, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 2:01.25. 4, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 2:01.73. 5, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 2:01.97. 6, Lawrence, Annika, Bozeman, 2:05.23.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Moe, Jackson B, Sentinel, 1:44.89. 2, Smith, Derek J, Glacier, 1:49.98. 3, Holdsworth, Thad G, Butte Bulldogs, 1:49.99. 4, Long, Chris S, Great Falls, 1:54.17. 5, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 1:56.50. 6, Carroll, Kyle, CM Russell, 1:56.68.
Girls 200 Yard IM Class AA: 1, Boysen, Teagan M, Helena HS, 2:13.22. 2, TenNapel, Julia, Great Falls, 2:15.01. 3, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 2:17.19. 4, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 2:17.40. 5, Pachek, Ava M, Great Falls, 2:17.59. 6, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 2:17.65.
Boys 200 Yard IM Class AA: 1, Huynh, Long T, West, 2:02.05. 2, McCormick, Aj J, Sentinel, 2:02.29. 3, Goetsch, Devin J, Helena HS, 2:03.94. 4, McCormick, Jesse I, Sentinel, 2:04.97. 5, Pizzolato, Syler T, Senior, 2:06.98. 6, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 2:10.00.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 23.69. 2, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 24.26. 3, Woldtvedt, Grace E, Great Falls, 25.33. 4, Gibbons, Olivia M, Glacier, 25.64. 5, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 25.66. 6, Hicks, Eva E, Helena HS, 25.80.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 22.77. 2, Keim, Isaac D, Glacier, 22.84. 3, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 22.94. 4, DeGraw, Aeden, Gallatin, 23.21. 5, Strobbe-Barry, Ayden, Flathead, 23.42. 6, Crane, Brandon T, CM Russell, 23.86.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: 1, Lewis, Addy E, Big Sky/Loyola, 57.85. 2, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 59.00. 3, Hicks, Eva E, Helena HS, 59.39. 4, Powell, Claire M, Sentinel, 1:00.27. 5, Kaufman, Claire J, Skyview, 1:01.95. 6, Lax, Kihla A, Hellgate, 1:02.40.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Class AA: 1, Holdsworth, Thad G, Butte Bulldogs, 52.78. 2, Woldtvedt, Ben R, Great Falls, 52.98. 3, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 53.29. 4, Huynh, Long T, West, 55.46. 5, Stout, Xander M, Glacier, 56.35. 6, Brown, Ethan R, Skyview, 57.17.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Milner, Lily G, Flathead, 50.30. 2, Pachek, Isabella A, Great Falls, 53.59. 3, Boysen, Teagan M, Helena HS, 54.76. 4, Klein, Addilyn M, Skyview, 55.78. 5, Lawrence, Annika, Bozeman, 56.46. 6, LePard, Paige N, CM Russell, 57.39.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Woldtvedt, Ben R, Great Falls, 48.86. 2, Anderson, Scott H, Great Falls, 50.71. 3, Smith, Derek J, Glacier, 50.87. 4, Mizner, Connor F, Sentinel, 51.00. 5, Parkey, Michael A, Big Sky/Loyola, 51.37. 6, Dietrich, Bo, Bozeman, 52.46.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Sheridan, Samantha M, West, 5:09.55. 2, Carey, Lexi J, Skyview, 5:16.67. 3, Gilluly, Laine A, Senior, 5:25.52. 4, Nynas, Abbegael J, Skyview, 5:29.07. 5, Sheridan, Lola K, West, 5:31.67. 6, McGaughy, Madeleine A, Glacier, 5:35.28.
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Class AA: 1, Krattiger, Garrett S, Helena HS, 4:51.33. 2, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 5:04.82. 3, Bouda, Drew M, Glacier, 5:08.76. 4, Long, Chris S, Great Falls, 5:11.69. 5, Pizzolato, Syler T, Senior, 5:12.75. 6, Boyer, B R, Bozeman, 5:16.99.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:43.08. 2, Missoula Big Sky Loyola 'A' 1:43.30. 3, Glacier High School 'A' 1:44.57. 4, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:46.79. 5, Flathead High School 'A' 1:47.44. --, Helena High School 'A' DQ.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Glacier High School 'A' 1:33.44. 2, Missoula Hellgate 'A' 1:33.97. 3, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 1:36.87. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:39.70. 5, Bozeman High School Hawks 'A' 1:40.23. 6, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:41.36.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: 1, Milner, Lily G, Flathead, 55.13. 2, Kolsch, Taylor, CM Russell, 58.14. 3, Ascher, Adalynn L, Sentinel, 58.74. 4, Guter, Emma L, Great Falls, 59.40. 5, Thomas, Kaitlyn F, CM Russell, 59.61. 6, Pachek, Isabella A, Great Falls, 59.79.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Class AA: 1, Moe, Jackson B, Sentinel, 51.61. 2, Krattiger, Garrett S, Helena HS, 53.81. 3, Keim, Isaac D, Glacier, 54.50. 4, Parkey, Michael A, Big Sky/Loyola, 55.44. 5, Githens, Daniel E, West, 57.68. 6, Onstad, Carlin M, Capital, 58.62.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: 1, TenNapel, Julia, Great Falls, 1:08.53. 2, Benjamin, Crystal G, Skyview, 1:09.39. 3, Hatzenbeller, Georgia G, CM Russell, 1:10.08. 4, Oser, Taryn N, Helena HS, 1:10.32. 5, Lake, Melody F, CM Russell, 1:11.54. 6, Riley, Lauren O, Hellgate, 1:13.55.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Class AA: 1, McCormick, AJ J, Sentinel, 1:01.25. 2, DeGraw, Aeden, Gallatin, 1:02.23. 3, Murphree, Sean M, Hellgate, 1:02.25. 4, McCormick, Jesse I, Sentinel, 1:03.37. 5, Zarbock, Tyler J, West, 1:04.73. 6, Nave, Paul J, Gallatin, 1:04.98.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:40.27. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 3:43.31. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:45.08. 4, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 3:45.42. 5, Bozeman High School Hawks 'A' 3:55.19. 6, Glacier High School 'A' 3:58.12.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Class AA: 1, Missoula Sentinel 'A' 3:21.15. 2, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:24.15. 3, Billings West High School 'A' 3:30.94. 4, Glacier High School 'A' 3:31.00. 5, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:32.97. 6, Bozeman High School Hawks 'A' 3:38.78.