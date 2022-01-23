With the state Class AA meet less than three weeks away, Belgrade’s swim teams continued their steady progress in the program’s inaugural season Saturday in Great Falls.
Athletes continued to cut times at the 12-team Stacy Frey Memorial Meet as the boys placed seventh with 96 points and the girls 11th with 18.
“It was a good day. More dropped time for most of our swimmers,” Belgrade head coach Caty Flikkema said.
Senior Troy Kendall and sophomore Kody Jensen posted the top finishes for Belgrade’s boys. Kendall was third in 50 free (24.49) and fourth in 100 free (55.17), while Jensen was fourth in 50 free (24.93) and fifth in 100 free (55.28).
The Panthers’ only other top 10 placers were Nathan Winkler and Christopher Neff in 100 backstroke (8th, 1:17.54) and 100 breaststroke (9th, 1:23.26), respectively.
Winkler also placed 14th in 50 free (27.64), while Neff became the program’s first-ever boy to compete in 100 butterfly (12th, 1:19.97).
Jack Nash earned a top 15 finish in 100 breaststroke (13th, 1:30.50) and Mario Vanni was 15th in 500 free in 7:51.57.
Overall, there were eight Panthers who competed as individuals, including Brandon Clingan and Brodie Tirrell.
Belgrade’s 200 freestyle relay took second with a time of 1:46.98. The quartet was just a little over three second behind Helena High.
The 200 medley relay was seventh in 2:01.69, while the 400 freestyle relay was 13th in 5:19.07.
“Working to figure out relays for state for the boys,” said Flikkema. “No relays for girls as we only had three.”
The girls were led by Brianne Flikkema, who placed sixth in both 100 breaststroke (1:18.47) and 200 IM (2:31.22).
Jaidan Dressler posted times of 1:29.82 and 34.44 in 100 backstroke and 50 free, respectively, while Jayden Lilyquist competed in 50 free (38.67) and 100 free (1:25.59).
Belgrade wraps up the regular season with meets in Butte Friday and Missoula Saturday.
Stacy Frey Memorial Meet
(at Great Falls)
Girls Results
Team scores: Great Falls 275, Great Falls CMR 251, Billings Central 162.5, Helena 152, Billings Skyview 146.5, Bozeman 104, Hardin 74, Billings Senior 43, Helena Capital 35, Bozeman Gallatin 27, Belgrade 18, Havre 14.
200 Medley Relay: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:56.52. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:58.03. 3, Helena High School 'A' 1:58.87. 4, Billings Central 'A' 2:02.01. 5, Bozeman High School 'A' 2:11.71. 6, Hardin High School 'A' 2:12.25. 7,
200 Freestyle: 1, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 2:04.54. 2, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 2:06.21. 3, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 2:08.31. 4, Paige LePard, Great Falls CMR, 2:10.13. 5, Brynn King, Bozeman, 2:12.43. 6, Peyton Summerhill, Bozeman, 2:17.55.
200 IM: 1, Teagan Boysen, Helena High, 2:17.77. 2, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 2:19.47. 3, Addilyn Klein, Skyview, 2:20.42. 4, Claire Kaufman, Skyview, 2:23.70. 5, Taryn Oser, Helena High, 2:28.60. 6, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 2:31.22.
50 Freestyle: 1, Eva Hicks, Helena High, 25.70. 2, Alyson Early, Central, 26.41. 3, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 26.87. 4, Ella Shropshire, Capital, 27.16. 5, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 27.34. 6, Megan Beers, Central, 27.54.
100 Butterfly: 1, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:00.95. 2, Eva Hicks, Helena High, 1:01.30. 3, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:05.23. 4, Lexi Carey, Skyview, 1:06.88. 5, Ava Pachek, Great Falls, 1:07.42. 6, Sierra Richert, Senior, 1:13.29.
100 Freestyle: 1, Teagan Boysen, Helena High, 55.27. 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 55.53. 3, Kelly Early, Central, 57.44. 4, Paige LePard, Great Falls CMR, 59.31. 4, Claire Kaufman, Skyview, 59.31. 6, Dakota Gibson, Great Falls, 1:02.00.
500 Freestyle: 1, Alyson Early, Central, 5:30.51. 2, Addilyn Klein, Skyview, 5:42.79. 3, Grace Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 5:44.28. 4, Kaitlyn Thomas, Great Falls CMR, 5:44.38. 5, Robin Blair, Great Falls CMR, 6:31.88. 6, Emma Newmack, Great Falls, 6:37.86.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Helena High School 'A' 1:48.77. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 1:49.15. 3, Billings Central 'A' 1:51.08. 4, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 1:53.64. 5, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:54.25. 6, Hardin High School 'A' 1:56.71.
100 Backstroke: 1, Taylor Kolsch, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.02. 2, Isabella Pachek, Great Falls, 1:01.73. 3, Anna Kropf, Great Falls CMR, 1:02.49. 4, Emma Guter, Great Falls, 1:03.40. 5, Ella Shropshire, Capital, 1:07.91. 6, Annika Lawrence, Bozeman, 1:08.15.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Julia TenNapel, Great Falls, 1:12.42. 2, Taryn Oser, Helena High, 1:12.86. 3, Georgia Hatzenbeller, Great Falls CMR, 1:13.39. 4, Melody Lake, Great Falls CMR, 1:14.27. 5, Megan Beers, Central, 1:16.21. 6, Brianne Flikkema, Belgrade, 1:18.47.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:48.68. 2, CM Russell High School 'A' 3:53.47. 3, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 3:55.94. 4, Billings Central 'A' 4:10.64. 5, Great Falls High School 'B' 4:11.91. 6, Bozeman High School 'A' 4:12.87.
Boys Results
Team scores: Great Falls 212, Bozeman Gallatin 170, Billings Central 167, Bozeman 157, Billings Skyview 123, Helena 121, Belgrade 96, Havre 84, Helena Capital 76, Hardin 71, Great Falls CMR 23.
200 Medley Relay: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:48.47. 2, Helena High School 'A' 1:52.98. 3, Bozeman High School 'A' 1:53.98. 4, Billings Central 'A' 1:54.21. 5, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:54.25. 6, Havre High School 'A' 2:01.46.
200 Freestyle: 1, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 1:50.47. 2, Ethan Brown, Skyview, 1:57.60. 3, Chris Long, Great Falls, 1:57.91. 4, B Boyer, Bozeman, 1:59.57. 5, Kyle Carroll, Great Falls CMR, 2:02.24. 6, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 2:03.39.
200 IM: 1, Devin Goetsch, Helena High, 2:07.05. 2, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 2:11.94. 3, Aeden DeGraw, Gallatin, 2:18.20. 4, Paul Nave, Gallatin, 2:22.20. 5, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 2:28.46. 6, Carson Sandstrom, Havre, 2:33.47.
50 Freestyle: 1, Filippo Caporaso, Central, 21.79. 2, Aeden DeGraw, Gallatin, 23.86. 3, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 24.49. 4, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 24.93. 5, B Boyer, Bozeman, 25.01. 6, Isaac Colby, Capital, 25.03.
100 Butterfly: 1, Filippo Caporaso, Central, 51.94. 2, Ben Woldtvedt, Great Falls, 54.01. 3, Devin Goetsch, Helena High, 58.86. 4, Isaac Urban, Capital, 1:01.28. 5, Chris Long, Great Falls, 1:01.72. 6, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 1:03.88.
100 Freestyle: 1, Scott Anderson, Great Falls, 51.73. 2, Caleb Mark, Hardin, 53.06. 3, Bo Dietrich, Bozeman, 53.33. 4, Troy Kendall, Belgrade, 55.17. 5, Kody Jensen, Belgrade, 55.28. 6, Parks Inlow, Bozeman, 57.41.
500 Freestyle: 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena High, 4:58.00. 2, Isaac Urban, Capital, 5:34.12. 3, Ajax Geddes, Bozeman, 6:00.68. 4, Logan Pisano, Central, 6:01.64. 5, Eli Stevens, Bozeman, 6:01.70. 6, Gus Tehle, Great Falls, 6:07.31.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1, Helena High School 'A' 1:43.83. 2, Belgrade High School 'A' 1:46.98. 3, Gallatin High School 'A' 1:47.86. 4, Great Falls High School 'A' 1:48.01. 5, Hardin High School 'A' 1:48.07. 6, Capital High School 'A' 1:50.39.
100 Backstroke: 1, Garrett Krattiger, Helena High, 56.05. 2, Kyle Carroll, Great Falls CMR, 1:01.75. 3, Wyatt Hagstrom, Havre, 1:08.83. 4, Ardasher Usmonov, Gallatin, 1:12.13. 5, Aaron Bergman, Gallatin, 1:15.15. 6, Jordan Bartholomew, Central, 1:15.61.
100 Breaststroke: 1, Ethan Brown, Skyview, 1:06.94. 2, Bo Dietrich, Bozeman, 1:12.08. 3, Christian Kay, Central, 1:12.70. 4, Hiram Cammon, Havre, 1:14.96. 5, Toby Mark, Hardin, 1:15.16. 6, Thomas Wahl, Great Falls, 1:15.51.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1, Great Falls High School 'A' 3:33.97. 2, Bozeman High School 'A' 3:46.92. 3, Billings Central 'A' 3:48.08. 4, Gallatin High School 'A' 3:50.08. 5, Billings Skyview High School 'A' 4:03.14. 6, Havre High School 'A' 4:12.85.