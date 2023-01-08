Belgrade’s swim teams returned to action Saturday and displayed their improvement at the Butte High School Montana Classic. Both the boys and girls improved on their team scores from a year ago despite missing a handful of swimmers.
The girls placed 8th among 13 teams with a score of 93, while the boys were 9th with 95 points. Last year, Panthers head coach Caty Flikkema noted, the girls were 13th and the boys 11th.
“Our higher placements are due to swimmers being willing to step up and try some of the harder events that typically have less swimmers,” Flikkema explained. “Jaidan Dressler scored points in both her events as she swam the 200 IM and the 500 free for the first time. Both events are daunting as the 200 IM requires a swimmer to swim all four competitive strokes in one race and the 500 free is the longest race in high school swimming.”
Dressler placed seventh in the 200 IM with a time of 3:17.35 and 11th in the 500 free in 7:55.95.
Brianna Flikkema and AJ Lilyquist had the top finishes of the day for Belgrade’s girls. Flikkema was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.73) and sixth in the 200 free (2:16.45), while Lilyquist was third in the 100 free (58.98) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.07).
Coach Flikkema also noted the effort of Adison Blank, a freshman on the team this season.
“She took 16 seconds off her 100 free (1:29.82) from the last meet then swam the 100 free in the relay and took off another three seconds. That’s a 19 second drop from one meet to the next,” coach Flikkema said. “That improvement rate in a race that takes less than two minutes to swim is just astounding.”
On the boys’ side, Troy Kendall placed sixth in the 200 free (2:09.56) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.81).
“I put my faster swimmers in an off event to better prepare them for state,” coach Flikkema said. “Kody (Jensen) swam the shortest event, the 50 free, which is one of his best, and placed fifth, and then swam the longest event, the 500, and also placed fifth.”
Jensen posted times of 24.26 in the 50 free and 6:08.75 in the 500 free.
The Panthers return to the pool Jan. 14 at a meet in Missoula.
“Looking at how the team is doing overall is really neat and I see them gaining confidence every time they get in to compete,” said coach Flikkema. “We’re in the fun part of the season where I get to really experiment with our meet line up and our relay rosters, and see what the best fit is for our swimmers to bring out the fastest times and the highest scoring opportunities.
“We can look for our swimmers to keep swimming different events this month as we figure out what our best lineup is for each individual and the team overall to have the best showing at state in February.”