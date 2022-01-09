Belgrade’s swim teams competed in a pair of meets to begin the new year, and many athletes continued to drop times.
The Panthers boys and girls each placed eighth at the Bozeman Invitational Friday, and then the boys were 11th and girls 13th Saturday at the Butte High School Montana Classic.
But head coach Caty Flikkema wasn’t concerned about how Belgrade placed against competition with much larger teams.
“Looking at the results against other teams is misleading,” she said. “While we’re not placing high against these big schools we have to remember that each school only has a few first year swimmers. Meanwhile the majority of our swimmers are brand new to the sport. These kids swam harder events this weekend.
“They are also taking huge chunks of time off the events they’ve already swam, and their skills are better. Their dives at the start are faster and stronger. They’re working on good flip turns in the free and the back. They’re improving in every aspect they can.”
Belgrade’s lone winner on the weekend was Brianne Flikkema. The freshman won the 100 breaststoke in Bozeman with a time of 1:16.36.
Sophomore Jaidan Dressler cut eight seconds off her best time in 100 freestyle to post a time of 1:21.57.
There were only three girls who competed for the Panthers in each meet, thus the team did not participate in relays.
Kody Jensen had the top finish for the Panthers in Bozeman after placing fifth in 100 freestyle. The sophomore posted a time of 55.56.
Christopher Neff (1:05.48), Mario Vanni (1:15.87), and Brodie Tirrell (1:20.36) also competed in 100 freestyle. Tirrell set a personal best by 14 seconds.
“It was a good day. Some huge time drops across the board,” said coach Flikkema.
The highlight on Saturday was the effort of Brianne Flikkema and Vanni, who each competed in 500 freestyle. Brianne Flikkema placed seventh with a time of 6:10.52, while Vanni was eighth in 8:18.43.
“Today we had Belgrade’s first two 500 free swims ever with Brianne and Mario both swimming it,” coach Flikkema said. “Several kids swam the 200 free. Chris Neff tried the 200 IM. They’re all just so willing to try whatever I ask them to and doing well with it.”
Neff posted a time of 2:56.70 in the 200 IM, while Brianne Flikkema was eighth in 100 butterfly (1:11.47). Jensen added fifth place finishes in 50 freestyle (24.80) and 100 backstroke (1:06.26).
“We started branching out with the events the kids are swimming as we start looking towards state,” coach Flikkema said. “Our swimmers are establishing times in events they haven’t swam before.”
Belgrade returns to action Jan. 15 in Bozeman. It’s first of the team’s final four meets of the regular season with the state meet to follow Feb. 11-12 in Great Falls.