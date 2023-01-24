Jack Nash

Junior Jack Nash competes in an event for Belgrade swim team recently. The Panthers are back in action Friday in Butte and Saturday in Missoula.

 Photo by Hailey Oehler

Belgrade’s swim teams continued to surge toward the postseason Saturday at the Stacy Frey Memorial Invitational in Great Falls.

The boys earned a 9th place finish among 13 teams, while the girls were 10th among 14. Panthers head coach Caty Flikkema noted it was once again strong performance for her athletes.

Troy Kendall

Senior Troy Kendall competes in an event for Belgrade swim team recently. The Panthers are back in action Friday in Butte and Saturday in Missoula.

