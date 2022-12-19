Belgrade Swimmer

A Belgrade swimmer competes in the breaststroke over the weekend at a meet in Great Falls.

 Photo courtesy of Caty Flikkema

Belgrade’s swim team is in just its second season as a program, thus the times that were posted a year ago are likely to be broken at some point.

Still, head coach Caty Flikkema was surprised at how many fell over the weekend at the Great Falls Invitational. Five records were broken on the girls’ side, including a pair of individual events by sophomore Brianne Flikkema.

