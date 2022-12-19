...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM
MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Wednesday to
6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night
through early Thursday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Wind Chill Warning,
dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 55
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 5 PM
MST Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from Noon Wednesday to
6 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will be coldest Wednesday night
through early Thursday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
&&
A Belgrade swimmer competes in the breaststroke over the weekend at a meet in Great Falls.
Belgrade’s swim team is in just its second season as a program, thus the times that were posted a year ago are likely to be broken at some point.
Still, head coach Caty Flikkema was surprised at how many fell over the weekend at the Great Falls Invitational. Five records were broken on the girls’ side, including a pair of individual events by sophomore Brianne Flikkema.
“I expect all of our records to fall over the course of the season, but wasn’t expecting five of them to fall at our second meet,” coach Flikkema said. “Seeing where we are now versus a year ago at this meet is very exciting. It just shows the work the swimmers have put in during the offseason and the new talent in our freshman class.”
Brianne Flikkema broke school records in the 200 IM (2:27.48) and 500 free (6:03.36) Friday en route to placing second in each event. She was also a member of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay, which set new marks as well.
AJ Lilyquist set a new school record in the 200 free. The freshman posted a time of 2:11.82 to place fourth, and also swam a leg on each relay.
The 200 medley relay also consisted of Jaidan Dressler and Alyssa Yeykal, and posted a time of 2:30.57 to finish 10th. The duo were also members of the 400 free relay, which clocked in a time of 5:04.69 to take ninth.
Led by those performances, Belgrade’s girls placed seventh among eight teams with 80 points. Great Falls won with a score of 272, while Great Falls CMR was second with 232.
On the boys’ side, Kody Jensen and Troy Kendall each earned two top three finsihes, while Mario Vanni was third in the 500 free. Belgrade placed fourth with 144 points, while Great Falls won with 237 and Gallatin was second with 228.
Jensen placed second in the 100 free (55.38) and third in the 50 free (24.93). Kendall was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.49) and third in the 200 IM (2:29.16). Vanni added a third place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:17.86.
“The more experienced swimmers were put into different events so they have as many options as possible when deciding state entries,” noted coach Flikkema.
Saturday, Belgrade returned to action competing in the Great Falls Relay Meet. The girls tied for 11th with Havre with 8 points, while the boys tied with Havre for 8th with 21 points.
The mixed 200 medley had the best placing of the day for Belgrade, finishing fifth with a time of 2:00.88, while the boys’ 200 breaststroke relay was sixth with a time of 2:36.73.
“The meet went well. We definitely placed higher than last year. We used the meet as a training tool as the swimmers were racing up to seven times, which is tough both physically and mentally, especially since they had a meet the day before,” said coach Flikkema. “It also gave everyone a chance to swim some strokes they might not typically be entered in.”
Belgrade will return to action following Christmas break with a meet Jan. 7 in Butte.
“Overall everyone stepped up and swam hard each time they were on the blocks,” said coach Flikkema. “I feel we are set up well for a couple weeks of hard work followed by quick swims at our January meets.”