When athletes dive into the pool Friday at a meet in Butte, it will officially begin the inaugural season for Belgrade High’s swim team.
The Belgrade School Board approved swimming as a new program in July and then Caty Flikkema was hired as head coach in October. A former prep and collegiate swimmer, Flikkema brings nearly 15 years of previous head coaching experience to the team.
“It’s really exciting for me. It’s one of those things that when I was in high school I would look at my teammates that went to school in Belgrade and I always felt really bad for them that they didn’t have a chance to swim the high school season. Because high school is very exciting,” Flikkema said. “You’re swimming for more than just you. In club it’s very individualized, but in high school you’re representing your schools, you’re representing your team, so the whole environment is just better.”
Flikkema is a Bozeman native and swam at Bozeman High as well as with a club team as a youth. She went on to compete at the Division I level for Southern Illinois University where she was a member of a conference championship team.
After returning to the Gallatin Valley, Flikkema began her coaching career and formed the BAC Stingrays Bozeman club program. The team featured Catherine Russo, a Butte swimmer who qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 100-yard butterfly. Russo is currently a sophomore competing at Ohio State University.
“She was my athlete throughout all of her high school years,” said Flikkema. “Now I just started my own club team in Bozeman and am coaching both club and high school.”
While a new swim program drew plenty of interest from students when Belgrade Activities Director Toby Robinson sent out an online survey about participation, no one was quite sure how many athletes would actually show up for try-outs. There were 16 (11 boys and five girls) when practice began Nov. 29.
“I’m very happy with those numbers,” Flikkema said. “I was actually expecting a little bit less, so to see that many want to try something new was really exciting.”
The majority of the team has little swimming experience. But there are a few such as Flikkema’s daughter, Brianne, who have been swimming for years.
Thus, the focus early on has been the fundamentals of swimming and educating athletes on the different types of strokes.
“There’s a couple that swam like way back in elementary school that are kind of re-acclimating,” Flikkema said. “But I would look at it as really getting into teaching the strokes correctly with probably two-thirds of the team.”
There are five seniors — Cole Basler, Brandon Clingan, Brock Colarik, Jesse Kapinos, and Cole Rogers — and seven sophomores who comprise much of the team.
“It’s really gratifying to see and to see so many seniors come out to try this,” said Flikkema. “This is an opportunity they never would have had and they only get it for one year, but at least they get to have the opportunity.”
For those unfamiliar with a typical meet, there are seven individual events and three relays. The individual events include all four disciplines (freestyle, backstroke, breast stroke and butterfly) as well as the 200 individual medley (all four strokes).
However, Flikkema noted, athletes are only allowed to participate two individual events and two relays per meet.
“I was excited with the girls numbers because they will actually be able to field relays,” Flikkema added. “Relays takes four kids, so that was neat to see. I was a little bit nervous that our girls might not be able to do relays.”
While plans are in the works to build an aquatic center in Belgrade, the team is renting lanes to conduct practices at the Bozeman Swim Center over the next several years.
“We practice at the same time as one of the club teams,” Flikkema said. “The biggest thing with the swim center is there’s just a lot of user groups that want to use it. So I’m grateful that the city of Bozeman has allowed us to start this team because there is such a high demand on the swim center.”
Belgrade will compete in eight regular season meets followed by the state meet Feb. 11-12. Fans can watch them Jan. 7 and 15 in Bozeman.
“I just excited to see what our program can do and excited to see what the coming years will bring too,” said Flikkema. “It’s fun to be in on the ground floor here.”