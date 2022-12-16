After trailing by as many as eight early in the fourth quarter, Belgrade rallied Thursday to take a one-point lead in its home opener. But after Taylor Tvedt connected on a pair of free throws with 1:48 remaining to give the Panthers a 52-51 lead against Butte High, the team faltered down the stretch.
The Bulldogs regained the lead on a bucket by Jace Stenson with 1:26 to go and then capitalized on a handful of Belgrade mistakes over the final 70 seconds to hang on for a 55-52 non-conference victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
“Showed some of that youth down the stretch and I talk to the kids all the time about possession and possession basketball,” Panthers head coach Luke Powers said. “The possessions are going to get better and those mistakes are going to be fewer, and I think we have the team that we can really build on here.”
The teams combined for four 3’s in the first quarter and Butte (1-1) led 12-9 after eight minutes of play. Belgrade briefly took an 18-16 lead midway through the second quarter when Easton Erickson scored on a baseline drive, but the Bulldogs led 30-29 at halftime.
The Panthers ran a 1-3-1 zone throughout the contest, something Powers felt the team wasn’t quite ready to utilize in a season-opening loss at Helena High, and the result was positive for the most part.
“I thought we played phenomenal, we played hard,” Powers said. “We saved that defense; we worked on it all week. Braden Clyde’s such a nice player, but he doesn’t really fit the 1-3-1. It kind of changed the rotation we were subbing a little bit, but we thought it would bother them.”
Clyde, a junior who is listed as 5-7 in the program, did not start, but did have a big contribution in the second half. He made four straight free throws in the third quarter to draw Belgrade within two, 26-24, and he ran the offense efficiently while in at point guard.
Where the Panthers stumbled is when they tried to match the up-tempo pace that Butte wanted to run.
“They want to go real fast. When we got in trouble is when we got caught up playing frantic with them and they’re flying and we’re flying, and that makes things kind of unorganized,” said Powers. “We’re not going to be real good at that. We want to do things with ball reversals and into the post, maybe inside-out and hit some threes. And there were possessions where we did that and it was just great basketball, and then there were possessions where we showed our youth and our inexperience.”
The team’s inexperience was displayed over the final two minutes of the game. Turnovers led to key free throws for the Bulldogs, including a pair by by Stenson with 1 second remaining. The senior intentionally missed the second attempt after stretching the lead to three, which successfully ran out the clock.
“We thought, ‘Hey if we do the things that we want to do at our tempo and take care of the basketball we can win the game,’” said Powers. “But we probably had four turnovers in the last 90 seconds and that hurts.”
Jonas Sherman and Stenson led the Bulldogs with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Overall, nine players scored in the contest.
Belgrade was led by a career-high 21 points Tvedt. Tre’Vion Randle also reached double figures with 11 points, while Kade Schlauch and Clyde each had six.
“I really like the team and I tell you what, they sure play hard for me,” said Powers. “I would coach a team like that any day.”
The Panthers (0-2) return to action Saturday at Missoula Hellgate.