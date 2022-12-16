After trailing by as many as eight early in the fourth quarter, Belgrade rallied Thursday to take a one-point lead in its home opener. But after Taylor Tvedt connected on a pair of free throws with 1:48 remaining to give the Panthers a 52-51 lead against Butte High, the team faltered down the stretch.

The Bulldogs regained the lead on a bucket by Jace Stenson with 1:26 to go and then capitalized on a handful of Belgrade mistakes over the final 70 seconds to hang on for a 55-52 non-conference victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

Taylor Tvedt

Belgrade senior Taylor Tvedt (3) gets off a shot over Butte High’s Casey Merrifeld Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Braden Clyde

Belgrade junior Braden Clyde, left, dribbles the ball as Butte High’s Kale McDonald defends Thursday in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

