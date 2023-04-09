...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
possible.
* WHERE...The Interstate 90 Corridor between Bozeman and Whitehall,
The Madison and Beaverhead River Valleys, Big Belt, Bridger and
Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area, Ruby Mountains and Southern
Beaverhead Mountains, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains
and Centennial Mountains.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and
cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of southwest Montana, including the following
area, Gallatin Valley.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Belgrade freshman Ivory Davis returns a forehand Saturday during a doubles match against Bozeman.
BOZEMAN — There weren’t a lot of victories on Belgrade’s side of the net Saturday in duals against cross-county rivals Bozeman and Gallatin. But there were still plenty of smiles as players finally began their season on a sunny and pleasant day.
The Panthers’ boys lost to Bozeman 1-7 and Gallatin 1-7, while the girls lost to Bozeman 1-7 and 3-5. With Belgrade’s courts still thawing out from a hefty dumping of snow, and with just three limited practices indoors at Montana State University, it was the team’s first time outside.
“For me it was kind of interesting to see how everybody was going to be outdoors first day back as a whole team. I’m very happy, especially as a team, regarding their attitude,” first-year Panthers head coach Paula Zabala said. “There was a lot of matches that we lost today, a couple of wins, but the fact that everybody’s attitude over at Belgrade — they were very sportsmanship. They fought every point until the last point, they didn’t give up.”
Alianza Zwang, competing at No. 1 singles for the girls, was among just two Panthers to win twice on the day. The junior lost the first set of each match and then rallied to win.
“She was able to pull out two matches and to three set 10-point tiebreaker,” said Zabala. “She was able to win and be able to recover despite the tiring that she was feeling from the morning match against Bozeman High.”
Zwang began her day with a 6-7(2-7), 6-2, 10-4 win against Bozeman’s Reagan McKinley and then defeated Gallatin’s Alivia Esllenger 3-6, 6-2, 10-5.
“This afternoon, again, she lost the first set and mentally she was able to stay strong and positive, not give up, and finish strong,” said Zabala. “So I was pretty impressed with that.”
Lexie Thorn and Teagan McMahon each went 1-1 for the girls competing at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Both lost earlier in the day against Bozeman but bounced back to win against Gallatin.
Thorn lost in straight sets to the Hawks’ Jane West 0-6, 4-6, but beat Gallatin’s Trinity Simmone 7-5, 6-2.
“She was able to put that (loss) behind and be present and get her second match and win it,” said Zabala. “So that was pretty impressive turning it around from the morning, from the defeat, to starting over, a new start at Gallatin High.”
McMahon lost at No. 4 singles to Bozeman’s Brynn King 0-6, 1-6 to begin the day and then moved up to No. 3 singles to beat Gallatin’s Ruby McNell in a third set tiebreaker 3-6, 7-6 (4), 10-4.
On the boys’ side, Caleb Bergstrom won both of his matches. The senior held off Gallatin’s Nathan Nguyen at No. 2 singles 4-6, 6-4, 12-10 to cap the day.
Against Bozeman’s Owen Sanford the score was tied 2-2 in the first set but came to an abrupt end. Sanford was forced to withdraw due to injury and Bergstrom won by forfeit.
“I feel bad for the kid,” said Zabala. “He had a disc injury, the opponent, Owen.”
None of Belgrade’s doubles teams won a match, but AJ Chidester and Andrew Simon put together a strong performance for the boys against Bozeman at No. 1 doubles. The duo lost a hard-fought match to Nate Brooks and Collin Gross 4-6, 5-7.
The Panthers return to action Saturday at a tournament in Billings.