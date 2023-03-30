...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch.
* WHERE...Canyon Ferry Area, Helena Valley, Gallatin Valley and
Madison River Valley.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Cayden Gorrell returns for Belgrade's boys in 2023.
It’s been a bit of a frustrating start for Belgrade’s tennis team, which was cooped up inside during the first week of practice due to Mother Nature. The team’s five courts at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex are still covered with a significant amount of snow.
Thus, first-year head coach Paula Zabala was forced to conduct four days of try-outs inside the Belgrade Special Events. It’s not an ideal situation, but many programs around the state are dealing with similar circumstances.
“So far it’s been really tough,” Zabala said. “We haven’t been able to be outdoors because of the weather and the snow. So, we’ve just been doing everything indoors. It’s been kind of a rough first week or so not being able to go outdoors at all.”
However, Zabala was able to secure some indoor court time at Montana State University on the morning of March 24 and about a dozen athletes woke up early to get in a training session.
“Today, first day, 5:30 to 7, and it was a show up of about 11 kids,” she said. “They were able to wake up and be there from 5:30 to 7. First time with real tennis balls on a tennis court.”
Zabala takes over the reins of the program from Annie Murphy, who resigned following the conclusion of last year’s season after one year at the helm. Murphy’s husband accepted a job in the Kalispell area, which led to her departure.
It took sixth months to find a replacement and Zabala was officially approved by the school board to become head coach after accepting the position in December. Zabala is a former professional tennis player from Columbia, who competed in the Women’s Tennis Association, and brings a wealth of knowledge to the program.
There were 40 athletes who showed up for try-outs and no cuts were made. Try-outs were used to determine this year’s varsity and junior varsity squads.
“Boys this year, it’s a small group, 13 boys. We’re going to have 12 boys and one alternate so far. Everyone will be on the varsity on the boys’ side,” said Zabala. “On the girls’ side the total number is 27. So far we’re doing the same. Girls will be 12 and two alternates and the rest of them will be on the JV roster.”
Among the returning girls who saw varsity action last year are senior Alauna Colarik, junior Alianza Zwang and sophomore Lexie Thorn. Returning boys include juniors Alijah Chidester, Cayden Gorrell and Andrew Simon.
“This is a very young team,” noted Zabala. “There’s just a few returning from last year. This is a very fresh team, I can see there’s a lot of new freshmen and sophomores, juniors and a couple of seniors. So, in general terms of the team, we’re going to have to really work on mechanics.”
Belgrade was senior heavy a year ago (11 girls and 6 boys) and lost its No. 1 singles players in Bella Anderson and Coulter Thorn. Anderson became the first singles player in program history to reach state twice, while Thorn became the first singles player for the boys to advance to state in Class AA.
This year, it will be a bit of reset for the program.
“It will be a year of experience, a year of working and understanding a lot of things and coming together to do the best we can,” said Zabala. “But it’s a very fresh team.”
The Panthers are scheduled to begin the season March 31 in Butte.