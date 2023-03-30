Cayden Gorrell

Cayden Gorrell returns for Belgrade's boys in 2023.

 Dan Chesnet

It’s been a bit of a frustrating start for Belgrade’s tennis team, which was cooped up inside during the first week of practice due to Mother Nature. The team’s five courts at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex are still covered with a significant amount of snow.

Thus, first-year head coach Paula Zabala was forced to conduct four days of try-outs inside the Belgrade Special Events. It’s not an ideal situation, but many programs around the state are dealing with similar circumstances.

Lexie Thorn

Lexie Thorn competed in singles for Belgrade a year ago.

