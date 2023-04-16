Despite competing with just seven boys and six girls in the morning and then six each in the afternoon, Belgrade’s tennis teams had a productive outing Saturday in Billings.
The Panthers fared well against Billings Skyview and Billings Senior and a young doubles team notched their first victory of the season.
“I'm proud of the team. Everyone had a great attitude and had a ton of fun," Belgrade assistant coach Scott Thorn said. “Natalia (Smetana) and Ivory Davis pulled out a thrilling win against Senior at number four doubles. It is Ivory's first victory and Natalia's second ever.”
Head coach Paul Zabala did not make the trip to Billings due to another commitment, thus Thorn filled in at the helm for the day.
Davis, a freshman, and Smetana, a sophomore, defeated Senior’s Jade Michaels and Bria Koch in a third set tiebreaker.
“They were pretty excited,” said Thorn.
Smetana also competed at No. 4 singles and defeated Sophia Tuss 4-6, 6-2, 11-9.
Thorn also noted the effort of Caleb Bergstrom and Andrew Simon at No. 1 and 2 singles, respectively. Both lost in third set tiebreakers.
Bergstrom won the first set against Keaton Hertz 7-5 but lost the next two 4-6 and 8-10. Simson also won the first set, 6-2, against Caleb Bin-kley before losing the next two 3-6, 7-10.
Lexie Thorn lost in a third set tiebreaker as well. The sophomore was beaten by Katherine Sanders 1-6, 7-6(5), 8-10.
Earlier in the day against Skyview, Shae McCauley and Alianza Zwang notched a victory at No. 1 doubles. The duo defeated Keera Bowers and Madelin Tramel in one set, 8-4, for the team’s only win of the dual.
“I am proud of the progress everyone is making since we have had four practices outside and a total of eight days on actual tennis courts, in-cluding matches, all season and then come out and play three or four matches,” said coach Thorn. “Their hard work is paying off. I am excited to see how we progress with more actual practices.”
Belgrade is scheduled to make its home debut Tuesday against Butte Central.