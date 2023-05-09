Belgrade’s tennis team celebrated senior-parent day with a dominant performance Monday at the Anderson Tennis Courts.
The girls won all four singles and doubles matches to defeat Butte High 8-0, while the boys won their first dual of the season 5-3.
“I think overall it was a successful day,” Panthers assistant coach Scott Thorn said. “They played well on senior day.”
The girls swept a dual for the first time this season with just one singles and one doubles match going to a third set. Teagan McMahon defeated Tatum Trefts 6-4, 2-6, 10-4 at No. 3 singles, while the No. 2 doubles team of sisters Carly and Ellie Parson rallied to beat Sofia Groskeck and Greta Hursch 5-7, 6-4, 11-7.
“The Parson sisters had a tough third set tiebreak, but they pulled that out and was great to see that,” said Thorn.
Alianza Zwang defeated Ashlyn Burnett 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 singles, while Lexie Thorn and Ivory Davis notched wins at No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. Thorn beat Rebecca Radachich 6-2, 6-0 and Davis defeated Alaina Callarman 6-0, 6-2.
Alauna Colarick and Shae McCauley posted a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles, while Natalia Smetana and Jordan Whitaker won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3. The No. 4 doubles team of Gilean Murray and Hannah Ellsworth won 6-2, 6-4.
“The girls all rocked it,” said Thorn. “It was pretty impressive to sweep every match.”
On the boys’ side, the Panthers won all four singles matches. AJ Chidester had the toughest contest of the day, beating Kershaw Mellott 6-0, 4-6, 10-1 at No. 1 singles.
“AJ at one singles, he played really well in the first set,” said Thorn. “Had a little letdown in the second but came back and took the tiebreak really easily. He took care of business when it mattered.”
Caleb Bergstrom and Taydon Vitt won easily at No. 2 and 3 singles. Bergstrom defeated Cole Skeel 6-1, 6-0 and Vitt beat Briggs Joseph 6-0, 6-1.
“Caleb, as a senior, didn’t struggle at all,” noted Thorn. “Hardly broke a sweat. He played really awesome, serve was on fire.”
Jordan Richards capped the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Drew Hansen at No. 4.
In doubles action, Andrew Simon and Michael Hecock rallied to defeat Jason Johns and Sam Sampson 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 at No. 1. It was the first time the duo was partnered together this season.
Belgrade returns to action this weekend with for a seeding tournament this weekend in Billings. Then the team will return to Billings May 17-19 for the divisional tournament.
