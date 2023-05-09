Belgrade’s tennis team celebrated senior-parent day with a dominant performance Monday at the Anderson Tennis Courts.

The girls won all four singles and doubles matches to defeat Butte High 8-0, while the boys won their first dual of the season 5-3.

Carly Parson

Belgrade’s Ellie Parson makes a play on the ball Monday while competing in a doubles match against Butte High at the Anderson Tennis Courts.

