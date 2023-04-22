With a tournament in Great Falls canceled due to weather, Belgrade’s tennis team hosted Gallatin in an impromptu dual Saturday at the Anderson Tennis Courts.
Gallatin swept the cross-country dual with the boys posting a 7-0 victory and the girls winning 4-3. Still, Belgrade assistant coach Scott Thorn felt it was a positive day for his team.
“Overall, I think we have improved since the last time we played Gallatin,” he said, “and that there are a lot of good things for us to build upon the rest of the year.”
Belgrade’s girls had a strong day in singles with Alianza Zwang, Lexie Thorn and Ivory Davis winning at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4, respectively. For Davis, a freshman, it was here first-ever singles victory after rallying for a 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 win against Madison McCormick.
Zwang defeated Mal Gregory 6-4, 7-5, while Lexie Thorn beat Ritu Bajwa 6-3, 6-3.
“She (Lexie) played very well and pretty much controlled the match from beginning to end,” said coach Thorn. “Alianza also won at No. 1 singles. She gritted out a tough win.”
In doubles action, Alauna Colarik and Shae McCauley lost at No. 1 to Sophia Mansour and Olivia Mansour, who are last year’s Class AA runner up, 1-6, 1-6.
“The rest of the girls doubles teams had some positive moments that we can build upon the rest of the season,” said coach Thorn.
Ellie Parson and Hannah Ellsworth won two games in each set in a loss to Arya Cavender and Sami Dahlhauser, 2-6, 2-6.
On the boys’ side, Gallatin dominated in both singles and doubles play. The Raptors’ Mason McCarty swept Caleb Bergstrom at No. 1, 6-0, 6-0, while Emerson Fry defeated Cayden Gorrell at No. 2, 6-1, 6-0.
“Caleb Bergstrom played a tough match against Mason McCarty,” said coach Thorn. “While the score doesn't indicate it, he played some of his best tennis of the year.”
In doubles, Andrew Simon and AJ Chidester lost to Gallatin’s Brody Smith and Braeden Butler 1-6, 1-6, at No. 1.
“We tried a different lineup from the past pairing Andrew and AJ at one doubles. I saw some good points with those two in their match,” coach Thorn said. “Our boys improved in the second set of every match. The pairing of Kody Jensen and Michael Hecock did well (at No. 2). They really picked it up in the second set. Overall, I saw a lot of positive things from the boys, especially given how inexperienced they are.”
Belgrade returns to action April 28 with a dual at Bozeman.