With a tournament in Great Falls canceled due to weather, Belgrade’s tennis team hosted Gallatin in an impromptu dual Saturday at the Anderson Tennis Courts.

Gallatin swept the cross-country dual with the boys posting a 7-0 victory and the girls winning 4-3. Still, Belgrade assistant coach Scott Thorn felt it was a positive day for his team.

Cayden Gorrell

Belgrade’s Cayden Gorrell rushes toward the net Saturday while trying to make a play on the ball during a singles match against Gallatin.

