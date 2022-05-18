Belgrade’s tennis team wrapped up the regular season Tuesday by hosting Butte High in a dual at the Anderson Tennis Courts.
The boys earned a 4-4 tie, while the girls lost 7-1. But the majority of the team’s varsity starters sat out the day in preparation for the Eastern AA Divisional, which was moved up to Wednesday.
“A lot of our players rested this match due to the upcoming divisionals tournament, but for those who played it ended up being a great day of tennis,” Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy said.
Coulter Thorn and Bella Anderson, who are the team’s No. 1 singles players, did not compete. But Scott Poppe defeated Jason Johns 4-6, 6-2, 10-7 in place of Thorn.
AJ Chidester and Gabe Biers lost at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Belgrade’s girls were swept by the Bulldogs, but Murphy noted the effort of Lexie Thorn at No. 1 singles. She lost a third set tiebreaker to Ashlyn Burnett 4-6, 6-3, 4-10.
“Lexie Thorn played a fantastic and competitive No. 1 singles match that went into a third set tiebreak,” said Murphy.
The lone victory for the girls came at No. 3 doubles where Payton Mancoronal and Teagan McMahon defeated Maya Dare and Frankie Cox 6-1, 6-4. Murphy also noted the effort of Ellie Parson and Carly Parson at No. 4 doubles.
“Ellie and Carly Parson had an opportunity to play doubles together and showcase their communication skills,” she said.
Belgrade also participated at a tournament in Billings over the weekend. Maite Groeneveld won her bracket as did Halle Tolley and Mancoronal in doubles, while Anderson and Thorn placed second.
Murphy noted that Anderson pulled out of the championship match due to an ailing back.
Alianza Zwang and Alauna Colarik placed third in doubles, while Coulter Thorn was second.
“Overall, really great showing for Belgrade,” said Murphy.
Boys
Belgrade 4, Butte 4
Singles
No. 1 - Scott Poppe, Bel, def. Jason Johns 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
No. 2 - Sam Sampson, But, def. AJ Chidester 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3 - Thad Holdsworth, But, Gabe Biers 6-1, 6-1.
No. 4 - Belgrade won by forfiet.
Doubles
No. 1 - Jason Johnson/Sam Sampson, But, def. Noah Winkler/Cayden Gorrell 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2 - Kershaw Mellott/Cole Skeel, But, def. Sydney Veltkamp/Jaiden Richards 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 - Bel won by forfielt.
No. 4 - Bel won by forfiet.
Girls
Butte 7, Belgrade 1
Singles
No. 1 - Ashlyn Burnett, But, def. Lexie Thorn 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
No. 2 - Carley Trefts, But, def. Halle Tolley 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 - Sage Murphy, But, def. Rynna Vaugh 6-1, 7-5.
No. 4 - Ellie Quist, But, won by forfiet.
Doubles
No. 1 - Brook McGrath/Katie Keller, But, def. Fiona Collins/Riley McMahon 5-7, 7-5, 10-4.
No. 2 - Ashley Olson/Sevanna Challeen, But, Talia Gilpin/Shae McCauley 6-1, 6-2.
No. 3 - Payton Mancoronal/Teagan McMahon, Bel, def. Maya Dare/Frankie Cox 6-1, 6-4.
No. 4 - isabel Russo/Mia McCarthy, But, def. Ellie Parson/Carly Parson 6-2, 6-2.