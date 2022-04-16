When asked what he was expecting from the team this season, Ryan Johnerson had a one word response.
The first-year Belgrade Bandits manager replied, “Compete.”
Then, following a pause as he sat in a chair in the clubhouse at Medina Field, Johnerson continued.
“Simple word. I’m a simple guy,” he said. “All the kids that play are going to compete. I have a firm philosophy, or idea, that kids make lineups, coaches don’t. So those that compete are going to be in the lineup.
“I think I have a bright situation with the fact that I have more than nine guys that can compete, so now they’re competing against each other to see who’s going to start. For those that don’t start that’s not saying they’re not competitors. It’s just that I only have nine spots.”
Johnerson, a Bozeman native, was hired in October to replace Johnny Graham at helm. A multisport athlete, he played for the Bozeman Bucks from 1991-95 and then collegiately.
Johnerson coached internationally as well as collegiately in Texas, and was on the Bozeman Bucks staff when the team won state in 2007 and finished as the runner up in 2017.
Graham was involved with Belgrade’s program for nearly 15 years and twice served as head coach, including a year ago when the Bandits posted a 48-19 record, won the Southern A District tournament, and finished in the top four at the Montana-Alberta Class A state tournament.
Graham guided Belgrade to a pair of state title games during his tenure, but winning the program’s first-ever championship proved to be elusive. Johnerson said winning state is at the forefront of his goals.
“Every year (the expectation) is to win a state championship, regional championship, be the last team playing, to win that last game,” he said. “I really don’t care about what year it is, that’s always the expectation. You want to be the best, so that’s how we’re going to coach and that’s what is expected. The kids know that now and I think they’re buying in right now.”
Eager to get things started, Johnerson had players try-out in November. It gave the new coaching staff, which includes Eric Kinnaman, Kelher Murfitt, Gareth Dahlgren, and Cooper VanLuchene, to become familiar with the team.
“From there we’re basically evaluating every day and see what happens when the year starts,” said Johnerson. “We’ve split the teams up in terms of what we’ve seen so far. So we do have an established A and a B.”
The A team consists of 15 players heading into the season, but Johnerson said that number could fluctuate.
Among the returners from last year are Diego Casas, Kash Fike, Brody Jacksha, Dyson Kinnaman, Aidan Kulbeck, Wyatt Lambeth and Gavin Waters. Lane Neil, who is currently competing for Miles Community College, is also expected to join the team at some point.
Several of the aforementioned players saw action on the mound a year ago, but Johnerson had yet to determine a starting rotation.
“I’ve evaluated that we have pitchers,” he said. “Who’s going to be starting for us, I don’t know yet.”
While position battles were still waging during spring training, Johnerson credited his players for their willingness to adapt.
“I have seen that we have kids that are willing to change, they’re willing to compete,” he said. “But I’m not really going to know who they really are until the lineups are made and when we start playing. It’s a whole different deal, practicing and playing games. I haven’t had a chance to see that yet.”
Belgrade opens the season April 23 hosting the Lewistown Redbirds.
“I’m excited to see the kids on the field,” Johnerson said. “In terms of excitement, I love baseball. I love to see the kids out there playing and we’ve been hitting, we’ve been talking and doing a lot of things since January.”
Medina Field undergoing stadium improvements
As the Belgrade Bandits begin the 2022 season fans will experience a work in progress at Medina Field.
Much needed stadium improvements have been taking place throughout the offseason and will continue into next year. The outfield wall has already been raised to accommodate larger sponsorship signs, which Johnerson said is a necessity.
“We have to have money to build the program to where we want it to be,” he said. “We want to be able to stay at the best hotels, we want great equipment, and we want to be able to travel distances where we can go to good tournaments. In order to do that we have to have the money coming in — it’s just the fact of any good program.”
The biggest upgrade revolves around the backstop. It has been moved forward and away from the clubhouse to allow for additional seating, and netting will protect fans from foul balls rather than chain link fence.
“I felt that we really needed to fix up the backstop,” Johnerson said. “So now we’re pouring a backstop that is going to be three-foot exposed. Bring the grandstands behind home plate going dugout to dugout.”
The upgraded backstop and grandstands are among the program’s capital campaign. It also includes improved dugouts, a new indoor practice facility, a new ticket booth, a new press box, a new concession stand as well as an outdoor picnic area and beer garden.
While the immediate task was to complete the backstop prior to opening day, Johnerson noted the program was dealing with unexpected cleanup. The bandstand canopy that covered the third base bleachers collapsed due to high winds from a spring storm on April 11.
“Mother Nature has now helped us by blowing down the third base (bandstand canopy), which I think is a blessing in disguise,” Johnerson said. “I’m going to turn lemons into lemonade. Apparently the tear down has started, so we’re just gonna make the most of it.”
While there are plenty things to complete in the days leading up to the home opener, Johnerson iss confident the field will be ready.
“It’s going to be a lot of work, but we’ll get it done,” he said. “The kids are working hard to get this place ready for game time.”
Editor’s note: Read more about the Medina Field upgrades and capital campaign at www.belgradebandits.com.