Despite playing without a pair of starters, Belgrade bounced back from a league loss Thursday to beat Billings Skyview Saturday afternoon.
Wilson Goodhue and Noah Russell each scored a pair of goals as the Panthers notched a 4-2 Eastern AA victory at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. The Panthers were coming off a 3-2 defeat on the road against Billings Senior.
Belgrade competed without senior Gavin Snajdr and junior Jonathan Foster. Snajdr, who ranks second in the conference in scoring, had a goal Thursday before leaving the match with a calf injury.
“We hope to see Gavin hopefully not greater than a week, and Johnny, he might be able to come back in about a week as well,” Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley said.
With the forwards on the bench, the Panthers didn’t miss a beat against Billings Skyview. Goodhue scored on a penalty kick after being fouled in the box just two minutes into the contest, while Russell scored following a corner kick in the 33rd.
“Two on one and Noah Russell fire a rifle from outside of the box and buried it,” said Lemley. “It was a beautiful goal.”
The Falcons scored between those two goals and the score at halftime was 2-1. Belgrade stretched it to 4-1 in the second half when Russell scored again in the 44th minute and then Goodhue in the 67th.
Billings Senior (0-3-1) got a late goal by Dylan Francis to cap the scoring, but the Panthers controlled much of the second half.
“What I really liked is we were able to get some swings (JV players) to come up and play with us and they really stepped up to the plate,” said Lemley. “Our goal was to try and control the middle third and the central channel, so we did a pretty good job of that trying to move the ball in and out.”
Against Billings Senior, the score was tied 1-1 at halftime. But the Broncs got a pair of goals in the second half en route to victory.
“We lost that game on our own accord because we kept passing to the other team. If memory serves me right, I think we had the lead that we lost after a while,” said Lemley. “It was a good game though, boys played well. I kind of thought we should have come out on top, but credit to Senior, they got the better of us that day.”
Russell had a goal and an assist in the loss, while Goodhue assisted on Russell’s goal.
Belgrade (3-3-0) returns to action Sept. 15 at Billings West.