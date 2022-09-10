Despite playing without a pair of starters, Belgrade bounced back from a league loss Thursday to beat Billings Skyview Saturday afternoon.

Wilson Goodhue and Noah Russell each scored a pair of goals as the Panthers notched a 4-2 Eastern AA victory at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex. The Panthers were coming off a 3-2 defeat on the road against Billings Senior.

Noah Winkler

Belgrade’s Noah Winkler and Billings Skyview’s Jayden Rademaker (8) battle for the ball Saturday at the Belgrade Youth Sports Complex.

