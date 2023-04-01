With more than a foot of snow still covering much of the area in and around Belgrade Memorial Stadium, Belgrade's track and field team was forced to cancel its season-opening meet Saturday. But head coach Scott Palmer was able to get a late entry into another meet in Missoula.
Thus, the Panthers started the season a day earlier than planned at the Sentinel Invitational at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium. The boys placed fourth among five teams with 98 points, while the girls were third with a score of 147.5 among four teams.
However, neither the boys nor girls were at full strength due to the Montana High School Association’s mandatory 10 practices prior to competition requirement.
“A lot of our kids had nine practices,” said Palmer. “We had anticipated that our meet was going to be on Saturday, so the kids would have practiced Friday and that would have been their tenth and they’d be able to compete on Saturday. So, we were missing a large percentage of our kids.”
Still, those who were able to compete Friday shined. Belgrade won five events between the boys and girls despite the limitations in preparation caused by Mother Nature heading into the meet.
“There’s always room to grow and the group that we took was kind of a good mix of kids with a lot of experience and kids who were new to the high school program,” said Palmer. “We definitely saw some areas that we’re consistently going to improve on, but we saw some areas that throughout the season could probably shine at the state level.”
Palmer added that the team arrived an hour earlier than typical for a road meet to allow athletes in field events to get a feel for runways and rings. It something those athletes have not be able to properly prepare for due to the snowy conditions in Belgrade.
“That was a big boost for us,” he said.
On the girls’ side, junior Taylor Simon won the shot put with a heave of 34-feet, 1.50-inches, was second in the discus with a mark of 89-06, and third in the javelin (82-10). Madi Simon added a third-place finish in the discus (86-03) and tied for fourth in the javelin (86-00).
The other winner for the girls was Ava Capri, who notched a time of 19.39 in the 100 hurdles to edge teammate Adiah Stewart (19.61). Belgrade swept the top three spots in the hurdles with Peyton Wiening taking third in 19.84.
The boys had two individual winners in addition to the 4x100 relay, which posted a top time of 46.36 seconds. Aidan Brown won the 800 with personal best time of 2:04.01, while Wilson Schmidt put up a strong time in winning the 3,200 in 10:11.26.
Schmidt, a freshman, won the two-mile by more than 13 seconds in his first-ever high school meet. While he still has a lot to learn, Palmer noted the work Schmidt has already put in to improve.
“(He) put a lot of training in the offseason,” Palmer said. “Had a very successful cross country season. Came out and won the two-mile with an impressive time for the first one of the season.”
Wilson later anchored the 4x400 relay, which placed second with a time of 3:39.33.
“Wilson anchored the last leg of it and ran a phenomenal leg,” said Palmer. “I think he came in just under 52 seconds for his portion of it, which for a young kid to have that type of grit and able to gut something out after just running a two-mile is pretty impressive.”
Meyiehl Shaw earned a runner up finish in the long jump with a personal best leap of 15-feet, 3.75-inches for the girls, while Ben Rodgers set a personal best en route to placing second in the discus with a throw of 112-feet, 11-inches for the boys.
Overall, the entire team fared well in the opener with multiple placers and posting personal bests.
“Coming off of last year’s season, and our returning veterans coming back, many of them had a PR on the week,” said Palmer. “Which is pretty amazing considering the circumstances that we’ve been under.”
Belgrade was scheduled to compete in a meet at Gallatin on April 7. That meet has been canceled and the team will now return to Missoula April 6 for a dual against Missoula Hellgate.