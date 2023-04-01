Track Shoe

With more than a foot of snow still covering much of the area in and around Belgrade Memorial Stadium, Belgrade's track and field team was forced to cancel its season-opening meet Saturday. But head coach Scott Palmer was able to get a late entry into another meet in Missoula.

Thus, the Panthers started the season a day earlier than planned at the Sentinel Invitational at Missoula County Public Schools Stadium. The boys placed fourth among five teams with 98 points, while the girls were third with a score of 147.5 among four teams.

