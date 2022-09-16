Belgrade’s golf teams wrapped up the regular season Friday in Bozeman with a pair of consistent rounds in preparation for the postseason.

The girls earned a fifth place finish, while the boys were seventh, at the Bozeman Invitational. The two-day tournament began Thursday at Bridger Creek Golf Course and concluded on a damp day at Valley View Golf Course.

Nataly Durham

Belgrade sophomore Nataly Durham tees off on hole No. 14 Thursday during the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course.
Dawson Clingingsmith

Belgrade sophomore Dawson Clingingsmith chips the ball onto the greens on hole No. 18 Thursday during the Bozeman Invitational at Bridger Creek Golf Course.

