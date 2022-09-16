Belgrade’s golf teams wrapped up the regular season Friday in Bozeman with a pair of consistent rounds in preparation for the postseason.
The girls earned a fifth place finish, while the boys were seventh, at the Bozeman Invitational. The two-day tournament began Thursday at Bridger Creek Golf Course and concluded on a damp day at Valley View Golf Course.
The wet weather proved to be an obstacle the Panthers hadn’t faced yet this fall as light rain fell for much of the day.
“We’ve just had great weather. It’s been really hot all year and then all of a sudden we had to play with a little bit of adversity,” Belgrade head coach Mike Deming said. “But they went out and they did their very best and they had some good holes, but they definitely had some tough holes as the conditions got worse.”
The girls, who finished with a team score of 785, were led by freshman Lili Troxel. She had rounds of 90 and 92 for a 182 to place 15th.
“Lili was pretty consistent from yesterday to today,” noted Deming. “Once again, to be consistent in these conditions I think is a pretty good compliment to her game.”
Billings West’s Bella Johnson carded a 151 to win the tournament, while Gallatin’s Addiley Lloyd and Billings Senior’s Kenzie Walsh each had a 156. Lloyd took second via a scorecard playoff.
Belgrade’s Leila Mamangun placed 22nd with a 194 following rounds of 91 and 103, while Nataly Durham (104-103—207), Jordan Whitaker (103-106—209), and Teagan McMahon (97-115—212) rounded out the team.
Billings West won the team title with a 672, while Billings Senior was second with a 685.
Belgrade’s boys were led by Jacob Maroney, who placed 11th with a 153. The senior had rounds of 74 and 79.
“He had two really good days with yesterday a 74 and I think today he shot a 79,” said Deming. “So he’s playing great golf right now. I’m excited for him to get into the last couple of weeks for sure.”
Billings Skyview’s Tye Boone won the tournament with a 139, while Butte’s Jack Prigge edged Bozeman’s Nate Pailthorpe, 145-146, to take second.
The Panthers were rounded out by Justin Garcia (88-91—179), Connor Kelley (91-92—183), Dawson Clingingsmith (91-96—187), and Isaiah Anderson (103-105—208).
Bozeman won the team title with a 600, while Billings Skyview was second with a 607.
“Some tough holes out there for the team, but at the same time it was good to play in some tough conditions because we’ve been playing in just really good conditions all year,” said Deming.
Belgrade is back in action Sept. 22-23 at the Eastern AA Divisional in Bozeman. Day 1 will be held at Riverside Country Club and then the tournament moves to Cottonwood Hills Golf Course on Day 2.
“I do like the way the girls and the boys are playing right now,” said Deming. “I like the way they’re striking the ball and I think they’re playing their best golf. I’m real excited for both teams going into divisionals next week.”