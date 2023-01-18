With less than 90 seconds remaining Tuesday night it appeared Belgrade was in position to notch its first conference victory of the season. But missed opportunities and a critical turnover proved costly.
The Panthers had taken a 51-46 lead against Billings Senior on a free throw by Olivia Wegner with 1:20 remaining in the Belgrade Special Events Center. But Belgrade failed to score again in a 54-51 Eastern AA defeat.
It was a tough loss for the team, which twice had an opportunity to extend the lead from the free throw line after the Broncs had trimmed the deficit to three.
“They (Billings Senior) had some good fight in the fourth and unfortunately it went their way,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said.
After Lauren Cummings drew Billings Senior within 51-48 on a bucket with 63 seconds to go, Wegner twice missed the front-end of bonus opportunities from the free throw line to make it a two-possession game. Then Octavia Meyer cut the score to 51-50 on a shot just inside the arc from the right corner with 23.9 seconds left.
On the ensuing inbounds pass, Wegner was intercepted by Piper Jette, who was then fouled by Wegner after making a shot in the paint to take the lead. Jette missed the free throw with 19.4 seconds to go, but Wegner couldn’t convert on a drive in the lane with 3 seconds remaining. Cummings sealed the comeback with two free throws at the other end.
Cummings finished with a game-high 21 points, but had been held in check in the first half as Belgrade jumped out to a double-digit lead.
“I stuck Khloey (Robinson) on their best player, Cummings, and she only had six points in the first half. So that was an accomplishment in itself because she’s a great player,” said Nolte. “She’s probably one of the best guards in the state. We knew in order to stop them we had to do something to get in their head and we immediately got into their head.”
After taking a 21-9 lead, however, Belgrade cooled off midway through the second quarter. The Broncs rallied to get within two, 21-19, with a 10-0 run and trailed just 24-23 at halftime.
Offensively, Nolte said, the team went stagnant. With post players Sarah Gillihan and Kayla Meynders still out with injuries, the Panthers are trying to find an identity in the paint.
“I think that trying to find our inside presence has been something we’ve kind of stumbled through with losing Sarah and Kayla and not having two bigs that we kind of started with,” said Nolte. “So we’re still kind of figuring that out. I have to ask Khloey to go inside and play and she’s in there doing it, and people are being versatile.”
Belgrade took a 35-30 lead into what would be a wild fourth quarter. The teams combined for 40 points in the frame, including six 3-pointers.
Leila Mamangun buried three 3’s in the quarter for the Panthers, including two on back-to-back possessions that twice extended the lead to seven. The junior guard finished with six 3-pointers in the contest, which broke the school record for 3’s in a game.
“I predicted that she would be a kid who would break that record (previously five 3-pointers),” said Nolte. “I’ve always known that she had that ability. So good to finally see her come out and do it and there’s a lot more she can do.”
Mamangun finished with a team-high 19 points, while Wegner had 16. Abbie Morin also reached double figures en route to scoring a season-high 10 points.
Belgrade (1-8, 0-5 Eastern AA) returns to action Friday at defending state champion Billings Skyview.