On Belgrade’s first offensive possession of the game Tuesday night, head coach Luke Powers had a set play ready to go. It was wide open for a dunk, but the pass was errant and went out of bounds.
Less than 30 seconds into the contest Powers was already concerned about his team’s play following an emotional victory four days earlier against Butte High. Powers had coached the Bulldogs for four years before taking over at Belgrade.
“I was like, ‘Uh oh, this is going to be interesting,’” he said.
The Panthers came out flat in the Belgrade Special Events, but still led the game for more than three quarters before Helena High rallied for a 54-50 non-conference victory. It’s the first loss of the season for Belgrade, which fell to 2-1.
“Helena High is a very physical team. They got a ton of real good football players, kids built like football players, and their idea was, ‘Hey, we’re gonna come and bang and be super physical with Belgrade.’ And that’s what they did,” said Powers. “Do I personally think that we should have shot more free throws? Yeah we should have, but the issue there is we shot 23 and we only made half of them.”
The Panthers were just 12 of 23 from the line, but what most will remember is how the contest got out of hand in the second half. The game was marred by 43 fouls, each team was whistled for a technical foul, and a member of the Belgrade student section was ejected by the officiating crew.
“There was stuff that went on in that basketball game that I’ve never seen before and I’ve coached 225 varsity basketball games,” said Powers. “That said we have to take accountability. I have to coach better, our kids have to play better … and I have to do a better job of having us prepared.”
Belgrade took a 20-17 lead into halftime after Ta’Veus Randle banked in a 3 at the buzzer. The senior continued his strong start the season and finished with a game-high 27 points.
In the third quarter the Panthers threatened to break the game open after twice taking an 11-point lead. But Kade Schlauch was whistled for an intentional foul late in the frame while trying to prevent Kaden Huot from scoring on a fast break.
Huot made the basket and then connected on 2 of 3 free throws, including the intentional foul. Those four points cut Belgrade’s lead to 33-30.
Helena took its first lead since the opening minute of the game, 43-41, on a three-point play by Cael Murgel with 4:25 remaining. Then the Bengals got a little help down the stretch to hang on for the win.
Belgrade’s Austin Spangler was whistled for a technical foul with a little over two minutes remaining. Huot made one of the free throws and then buried a three on the ensuing possession to stretch Helena’s lead to 50-45.
Asher Feddes put back a missed free throw to draw Belgrade within 50-48 with 18.8 seconds left, but Helena sealed the victory with four consecutive free throws over the final 16 seconds.
“We have to take care of what we can control and we win those games,” said Powers. “It’s just another part of growing up and I’m glad it happened now instead of in conference play.”
Wyatt Russell finished with 15 points for the Panthers, including a pair of makes from behind the arc.
Huot led the Bengals with 19.
“I thought we were a little lackadaisical coming in after a really emotional win in Butte where I think that kids really wanted to win because that’s where I was before now. And they really wanted to beat us and vice-versa. It was a wild game,” said Powers. “It was a tough one to swallow, but we got to learn from it and get better.”
Belgrade returns to action following the holiday break with its Eastern AA opener Jan. 6 at Great Falls.
Helena 54, Belgrade 50
Helena 6 11 15 22 - 54
Belgrade 11 9 15 15 - 50
HELENA - Kaden huot 4 9-11 19, Kade Schlepp 1 2-2 5, Carson Anderson 0 0-0 0, Colter Petre 3 0-2 7, Cael Murgel 3 4-5 12, Jaxan Lieberg 1 2-2 4, Tevin Wetzel 0 2-2 2, Dylan Christman 2 1-5 5, Totals: 14 20-29 54.
BELGRADE (2-1) - Jarom Rogers 0 0-0 0, Ta’Veus Randle 8 10-15 27, Austin Spangler 0 0-2 0, Asher Feddes 1 0-2 2, Wyatt Russell 6 1-2 15, Kade Schlauch 2 1-2 6, Sage Smart 0 0-0 0, Jayden Whitman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 12-23 50.
3-point goals: Hel 6 (Huot 2, Murgel 2, Schlepp 1, Petre 1), Bel 4 (Russell 2, Randle 1, Schlauch 1).