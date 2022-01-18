...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches at lower elevations, with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Meagher, Broadwater, Gallatin, Jefferson and Central and
Southern Lewis and Clark Counties.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute and Wednesday morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
Through the first half Monday night Belgrade was competitive in a non-conference game on the road against Missoula Hellgate. But the Panthers were unable to keep pace in the second.
The Knights outscored Belgrade 41-27 after halftime en route to 65-47 victory. It’s the fifth consecutive loss for Belgrade following a 2-0 start.
“They just physically beat us up at the rim in the second half,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “I didn’t think we got off the bus ready to compete with their physicality, and the teams in double A that are winning are ready to physically compete each game.”
The Panthers trailed just 14-10 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. While it was just a seven-point game after three quarters, Hellgate broke it open in the final frame after outscoring Belgrade 25-14.
Ta’Veus Randle and Kade Schlauch each scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers, while Wyatt Russell also reached double figures with 12.
Eight of Hellgate’s nine players scored in the contest with Brogan Callaghan leading the way with 14 points. Dre Bowie and Connor Dick each contributed 11.
Belgrade returns to action Friday at Billings West and then hosts Billings Senior Saturday in conference games.