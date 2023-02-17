At halftime Thursday night on the road, Belgrade trailed by just three points. But the Panthers were unable to keep pace in the second half of a league loss.
Billings Senior outscored Belgrade 36-15 after halftime en route to a 61-37 Eastern AA victory. The Panthers fell to 2-14 overall and 1-11 against conference foes.
“We had a good first half. Played good D and shot well,” Belgrade head coach Erin Nolte said. “Second half stalled. Abbie (Morin) again started with great defense, but they just outplayed us in the second half.”
Belgrade hung tough in the first half and trailed 25-22 at the break due in large part to the effort of Leila Mamangun. The junior guard connected on three 3-pointers and scored 11 of her team-high 14 points before halftime.
“Leila had some big 3s in the first (half) so was good to see her score,” said Nolte.
Mamangun drilled another three in the third quarter, but the Panthers made just four field goals after halftime.
Khloey Robinson also connected on a 3 for Belgrade en route to finishing with nine points, while Morin chipped in with six.
The Broncs (7-9, 7-5 Eastern AA) were led by a game-high 16 points from Lauren Cummings.
Belgrade returns to action Tuesday with its home finale against Billings Skyview.