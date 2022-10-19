Noah Russell

Belgrade junior Noah Russell slips the ball by Gallatin keeper Aden Lyle en route to scoring his third goal of the match Tuesday in a first round match of the State AA playoffs.

 Dan Chesnet

BOZEMAN — Four years ago, as a first-year program in Class AA, Belgrade endured a winless season. Since then the program has seen tremendous growth and reached a pinnacle Tuesday.

The No. 5-seeded Panthers upset No. 4-seeded Gallatin, 5-4, in a first round match of the State AA playoffs. It’s Belgrade’s first-ever postseason victory in AA and the first in program history against the Raptors.

Noah Winkler

Belgrade’s Noah Winkler and Gallatin’s Oliver Boettcher (11) battle for the ball Tuesday during a first round match of the State AA playoffs.
Belgrade Goal

Belgrade’s Noah Winkler (4), Noah Russell (21) and Johnny Foster celebrate after Foster scored the match-winning goal Tuesday against Gallatin.

