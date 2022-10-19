BOZEMAN — Four years ago, as a first-year program in Class AA, Belgrade endured a winless season. Since then the program has seen tremendous growth and reached a pinnacle Tuesday.
The No. 5-seeded Panthers upset No. 4-seeded Gallatin, 5-4, in a first round match of the State AA playoffs. It’s Belgrade’s first-ever postseason victory in AA and the first in program history against the Raptors.
“It’s an incredible feeling. I think it’s really vindicating for this team and all the hard work they’ve put in to it,” second-year Belgrade head coach Dr. Robert Lemley said. “We had some major setbacks throughout the season, mostly injury-related where some key varsity players were out for about a month, but as soon as they came back the difference was noticeable.”
Belgrade (7-8-0) advanced to the quarterfinals and will play Missoula Hellgate, the No. 1 seed from the west, in a quarterfinal match at 7 p.m. Friday.
In a wild match that featured five goals in the first 15 minutes of play, including three successful PKs, it was a late goal by Johnny Foster that proved to be the game-winner. The junior scored off a pass across the front of the goal by Gavin Snajdr with about 10 minutes remaining.
Foster and Snajdr were the two starters who had missed a month of playing time midway through the season due to injury, and they have given the team a much-needed boost offensively heading into the postseason.
“Credit to Raptors goal keeper Aden Lyle, who in my mind is as good as they get,” said Lemley. “But we know if we try to shoot from outside he’s going to have a good chance of getting them. So we devised that some of our attack was going to try and send some slotted balls against him with quick shots inside of the box because it’s that much harder for them to stop, and it worked tonight.”
Gallatin (9-5-1) scored just over a minute into the contest after the Panthers were whistled for a handball in the box. Dylan Nelson buried to the PK for a 1-0 lead.
But the Panthers responded seven minutes later when Noah Russell scored on a PK of his own. Less then a minute late the senior scored again, and then Noah Winkler made it 3-1 in the 12th minute.
“It was a great response,” said Lemley. “And for Noah Russell to get a hattrick in this game came up at a very key time for us. His second goal put us back in it and built the momentum for us too.”
The Raptors got a goal back when Nelson scored his second goal, again on a PK. But Belgrade took a 4-2 lead into halftime after Russell stole a pass in front of the keeper’s box and then snuck a shot over a sliding Lyle in the 35th minute.
“I think it was massive just to have that cushion (at halftime) because we hadn’t had a lead on them,” said Russell. “So I think just being able to have that extra goal, it proved to be nice.”
Gallatin had shut out the Panthers in their two regular season meetings, and after some first half struggles, returned to form defensively in the second half. In the meantime, the offense produced a pair of goals from Nick Cialella and Ezekiel Leighton in the 54th and 61st minutes, respectively, to tie the match at 4-4.
Lemley moved to a more defensive posture with an effort to try and control the ball more in the second half, and Gallatin capitalized offensively.
“Unfortunately it slipped away for us in the second half, but we made it count when we needed to,” Lemley said.
Following Foster’s goal, the Raptors nearly tied the match again in the 76th minute when Charlie Williams drilled the crossbar on a shot. From there, however, the Panthers held on defensively.
“I think we really came together because we took the lead and let it slip away and it got tied up,” said Russell. “And I think there was a moment where we were like, ‘Dang, they might come back.’ But then we quickly rallied together as a team.”
While some doubt might have crept into their minds, the moment proved not to be too big for a team with little postseason experience.
“It’s our first-ever playoff win for Belgrade in double A,” said Russell. “So it’s a great feeling.”
Belgrade 5, Gallatin 4
Belgrade 4 1 — 5
Gallatin 2 2 — 4
Gal — Dylan Nelson, PK
Bel — Noah Russell, PK
Bel — Noah Russell (unknown)
Bel — Noah Winkler (Gavin Snadjr)
Gal — Nelson, PK
Bel — Russell (unassisted)
Gal — Nick Cialella (unknown)
Gal — Ezekiel Leighton (unassisted)
Bel — Johnny Foster (Snadjr)