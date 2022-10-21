While it wasn’t a championship match, it sure felt like one to Belgrade’s players following Thursday’s upset victory in the Belgrade Special Events Center.

The Panthers rallied from a 13-9 deficit in the fifth set to beat Billings Senior, the top-ranked team in Class AA. After a kill attempt by the Broncs sailed beyond the endline to end the match, Belgrade’s players swarmed the court in celebration.

Adrina Carrillo

Belgrade senior Adrina Carrillo makes a dig Thursday night during a match against Billings Senior in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
Belgrade Block

Belgrade’s Nora Elliot (4) and Josie Blazina (5) put up a block Thursday night against Billings Senior.

