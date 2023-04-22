With weather forcing the cancelation of Friday’s boys meet in Butte and Saturday’s girls meet in Great Falls, Belgrade held an impromptu triangular Friday afternoon with Bozeman and Gallatin.

The event lasted about four hours with Gallatin sweeping the team titles after the boys posted 85 points and the girls 65.5. Belgrade’s boys and Bozeman’s girls were second with 35 and 44.5 points, respectively, while Bozeman’s boys (31) and Belgrade’s girls (38) were third.

Averie Gates

Belgrade’s Averie Gates works her way around the track while competing in the 1,600-meter run Friday at the Belgrade Triangular.

Tags

Recommended for you