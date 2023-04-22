With weather forcing the cancelation of Friday’s boys meet in Butte and Saturday’s girls meet in Great Falls, Belgrade held an impromptu triangular Friday afternoon with Bozeman and Gallatin.
The event lasted about four hours with Gallatin sweeping the team titles after the boys posted 85 points and the girls 65.5. Belgrade’s boys and Bozeman’s girls were second with 35 and 44.5 points, respectively, while Bozeman’s boys (31) and Belgrade’s girls (38) were third.
Belgrade had five individual winners on the day and was also first in a pair of relays. Four of the victories came in field events.
Josie Blazina won the triple jump with a personal best and state qualifying mark of 34-feet, 2-inches in the finals. The junior also placed fifth in long jump (14-5.50) and ran the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay, which won with a time of 53.29 seconds.
Nicholas Bray won the triple jump for the Panthers with a leap of 38-feet, 6.50-inches. Beau Kastner and Troy Kendall added victories in javelin (155-01) and pole vault (11-00). Kendall was also third in the 110 hurdles with a personal best time of 17.50 seconds and third in the 300 hurdles (44.80).
Madeline McDunn sprinted to victory in the 200 (27.83) and ran the opening leg of the 4x100 relay, while Belgrade’s 4x400 relay clocked in a winning time of 4:23.19.
In other action for the boys, the Panthers’ Aidan Brown placed second in the 1,600-meter run (4:35.76), Jordan Fetterman was second in discus (133-08), and Kyle Hibl second in pole vault (10-00).
Earning runner up finishes for the girls were Mayiehl Shaw in the 100 (13.54) and long jump (15-03), Adiah Stewart in the 300 hurdles (53.21), and Ann Lappe in pole vault (6-00).
