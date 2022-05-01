Belgrade bounced back from a loss to league-leading Billings Senior by earning a pair of victories Saturday at the inaugural East-West Crossover Tournament in Great Falls.
With all 16 Class AA teams competing at Multi-Sports Complex, the Panthers defeated Butte High 10-0 and Helena High 7-2 in non-conference games.
While head coach Joey Roberts was pleased with the offensive production — Belgrade tallied 17 runs and 18 hits on the day — he noted improvement is still needed.
“We have to make adjustments better. Still have to make adjustments better,” he said. “Our base running was great, we were aggressive. We were aggressive on the bases and I was really proud of the girls for that, and we got our bunts down. Great job getting our bunts down and some timely hitting.”
Arin Eaton and Ella Seaman combined to allow just six hits and struck out five against Butte to lead the Panthers to victory. Tayler Thomas went the distance against Helena to cap the day.
“Our pitching staff did really well, pitched great. Arin threw the first three innings of the first game and Ella came in and closed it out,” said Roberts. “And then Tayler threw a great game second game against Helena High. Our defense just played outstanding behind them.”
Belgrade (9-3) scored three runs in the first and two in the second en route to jumping out to an early lead against Butte. With five more runs in the fifth, the Panthers won the game via the 10-run rule.
Thomas finished 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI, while Brooklyn Ragland was 2 for 3 with a double and Shaylis Osler belted a triple.
With senior DH Randi Widdicombe and junior catcher Khloey Robinson not playing, Roberts was forced to adjust the lineup. Sierra Tuss filled in a catcher against Butte, while Julia Blossom, Olivia Mills and Tara Olson stepped into varsity positions for the day.
“She (Tuss) caught a great game. First varsity start and maybe her first varsity innings too catching,” said Roberts. “She did a great job.”
In Game 2 Thomas returned to form in the circle after some early season struggles. The junior scattered five hits and struck out five without allowing a walk.
“She was having fun today. I’m super proud of her for going out there and just being the pitcher she can be and just the softball player she can be,” said Roberts. “She’s just a versatile player with the bat, base running, defense and then her ability to pitch. It’s huge for us as a team.”
Thomas also drove in a run during a four-run second inning, while Abi Maddock had and RBI-double in the third. Eaton added an RBI-double in the sixth to cap the scoring for Belgrade.
The Panthers return to action Tuesday hosting Billings West.
Belgrade 10, Butte 0
Butte 000 00 - 0 6 5
Belgrade 320 05 - 10 11 0
R Ferriter and J Bolton. Arin Eaton, Ella Seaman (4) and Sierra Tuss.
BUTTE - K Hoagland 1-2, B Godbout 1-3, A Mullaney 0-2, Ferriter 2-3, K Leary 0-3, J Bolton 0-3, J Cleveland 0-2, C Kautzman 1-2, B Stewart 1-1.
BELGRADE (8-3) - Tayler Thomas 3-4, Abbie Morin 1-3, Eaton 0-3, Tycelee Bowler 2-3, Brooklyn Ragland 2-3 (2B), Shaylis Osler 1-2 (3B), Olivia Mills 0-3, Abi Maddock 1-2, Seaman 1-2.
Belgrade 7, Helena 2
Belgrade 042 001 0 - 7 7 1
Helena 020 000 0 - 2 5 2
Tayler Thomas and Shaylis Osler. Rylie Schlepp, Maloree English (3), Faith Howard (6) and Kendall Klemp.
BELGRADE (9-3) - Thomas 1-3, Abbie Morin 1-3, Arin Eaton 2-4 (2B), Tycelee Bowler 0-3, Brooklyn Ragland 1-4, Shaylis Osler 0-3, Tara Osler 0-3, Abi Maddock 1-2 (2B), Ella Seaman 1-3.
HELENA (4-6) - Kylee Wetzel 0-4, Ashlyn Lamping 0-3, Brooke Richardson 1-3 (2B), Klemp 2-3 (2B), M Campbell 0-2, Audri Aakie 0-2, Kalley Mey 0-1, English 1-3, Ashley Koenig 1-3, Madi Lamping 0-3.