Belgrade Panthers

Keenan Kraft threw a 5-hitter and Belgrade broke open a close game in the fifth Wednesday to wrap up the conference slate with a victory.

The Panthers defeated Butte Central 8-1 at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte to finish with a 9-1 record in the East Division. The team has the league’s No. 1 seed heading into next week’s all-class state tournament in Butte.

