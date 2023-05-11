Keenan Kraft threw a 5-hitter and Belgrade broke open a close game in the fifth Wednesday to wrap up the conference slate with a victory.
The Panthers defeated Butte Central 8-1 at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte to finish with a 9-1 record in the East Division. The team has the league’s No. 1 seed heading into next week’s all-class state tournament in Butte.
Belgrade (13-1) led 2-0 entering the fifth and then broke the game open after scoring four runs with two outs. Cameron Ueland drove in two runs on a single to left and the Kraft followed with another two-run single to make it 6-0.
Prior to that, Maroons pitcher Rye Doherty had done a fairly good job of containing Belgrade’s potent lineup.
“We had one big inning where we found our timing and we were blowing up gaps on him,” Belgrade head coach Joel Barnett said. “We had a four-run inning against him, and we did a really good job of getting his pitch count up.”
Doherty also hit a pair of batters and gave up a walk in the frame. He scattered six hits and struck out eight before being relieved in the sixth.
“Keenan Kraft threw amazing, number one,” said Barnett. “But after that, yeah, Doherty threw against us and he’s not a bad arm, he’s pretty good. It took us a while to find timing on him but once we did, we kind of separated ourselves from them in that game.”
Kraft stuck out 10 and did not allow a walk in a complete game effort. He was also 3 for 4 at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Brody Jacksha belted a triple and Gage Banks had a pair of doubles as the Panthers finished with nine hits in the contest.
“Our run game was really good again, so we were stealing a lot of bases,” noted Barnett. “We also got a squeeze down that was big time, really got us going. I think it was 1-0 and got that squeeze down and got us to 2-0.”
Belgrade closes out the regular season hosting East Helena in a non-conference game Friday.
Belgrade 8, Butte Central 1
Belgrade 100 140 2 - 8 9 1
Central 000 000 1 - 1 5 2
Keenan Kraft and Diego Casas. Rye Doherty, Colt Hassler (6) and Gunnar O’Brien.