Belgrade’s wrestling team wrapped up the regular season Tuesday by honoring its four seniors and then hanging on to beat Bozeman in a dual in the Belgrade Special Events Center.
The Panthers notched pins at 126, 138, 145 and 160, and scored 18 more points on forfeits, en route to a 42-34 Eastern AA victory.
“It’s a tough situation when you’re giving up points, and we’re out with injuries right now. We’re trying to get healthy,” Bozeman head coach Sean Dellwo said. "And Belgrade's a tough team right now."
Belgrade entered the dual ranked No. 6 in Class AA and is without a pair of starters due to injury in freshman Nolan Brown (103) and junior Colton Gutenberger (113).
But Panthers head coach Bryce Weatherston has been able to fill those weights and praised his team for embracing the challenge against their cross-county rival.
“A lot of people stepped it up even some of our seniors,” he said. “Oden (Currier), Colter (Lindsley), they pulled off some wins that we definitely needed to win that dual.”
Currier pinned Pi Taylor 1 minute, 43 seconds at 145, while Lindsley also notched a first round pin against Jake Adams at 160.
Belgrade’s other winners by fall were Mason Gutenberger and Carter Schmidt, who stuck their opponents at 126 and 138, respectively. The duo, who are ranked No. 1 in the state at 120 and 126, remained unbeaten.
“Mason and Carter always put on a show for everyone. Two number one kids in the state for a reason,” said Weatherston.
Bozeman took a 6-0 lead after Eli Frisino pinned Simon Schmidt in the third period at 103 to begin the dual. Then Elijah Carroll defeated Mason Watson by major decision at 120 after the Hawks had a forfeit at 113.
“That was huge with time expiring and getting that one last take down. Four take downs in the third period to get that major,” said Dellwo. “That’s always a good thing to hang your hat on.”
Following the victory by Gutenberger, Bozeman took its final lead of the dual, 16-12, when Jack Montoya pinned Blake Eatman at 132 in the second period. Carter’s pin put Belgrade back in front, and then the Panthers won at 145 and 160, and by forfeit at 170 at 205, to secure the victory.
“Their lower weights I would argue are the best in the state right now, so that’s a tough start to any dual. The fact that we battled, I was pretty proud of that,” said Dellwo. “I thought we battled really tough, and we could potentially win that dual if we fill those three weights.”
Bozeman did finish strong with Gavin Millard and Hudson Wiens recording pins at 182 and 285, respectively. Millard had built an 11-1 lead before sticking Ben Rogers on his back early in the third period.
“Wrestled super tough at 182 against a really good freshman in Ben Rogers. He’s a tough freshman. I watched him all season long and he’s been beating a lot of people,” said Dellwo. “So for Gavin to go out there and take care of business that was good.”
While Raidin Krespin was pinned, he nearly upset the No. 4 ranked wrestler in the state after tossing Wiens to the mat midway through the second period.
“Raidin coming in unranked and giving that kid every bit of a match and even pulling ahead at a certain time — if he had just settled that throw he would have won that match,” said Weatherston. “But he rose to the occasion.”
Weatherston also noted the effort of Hunter Rowan, who was pinned by two-time state champion Avery Allen at 152.
“Even though you’re wrestling someone like that sometimes your mentality drops. You don’t go out there and get what you can,” said Weatherston. “He wrestled his tail off from start to finish. Fighting off his back numerous times and continuing to attack the whole time.”
Belgrade 42, Bozeman 34
103 - Eli Frisino, Boz, pin Simon Schmidt, 5:03. 113 - Colby Andres, Bel, won by forfiet. 120 - Elijah Carroll, Boz, mdec Mason Watson, 14-6. 126 - Mason Gutenberger, Bel, pin Eric Hamburg, :58. 132 - Jack Montoya, Boz, pin Blake Eatman, 3:16. 138 - Carter Schmidt, Bel, pin Dawkin Schmidt, 2:49.145 - Oden Currier, Bel, pin Pi Taylor, 1:43. 152 - Avery Allen, Boz, pin Hunter Rowan, 3:31. 160 - Colter Lindsley, Bel, pin Jake Adams, 1:49. 170 - Tayden Vitt, Bel, won by forfiet. 182 - Gavin Millard, Boz, pin Ben Rogers, 4:21. 205 - Xaden Cunningham, Bel, won by forfeit. 285 - Hudson Wiens, Boz, pin Raiden Crespin, 3:06.