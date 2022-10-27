Ali Weisz

Ali with medal : Alison Weisz with her World Championship gold medal. Photo courtesy of the ISSF.

COLORADO SPRINGS – Alison Weisz, of Belgrade Montana, earned the title of World Champion and a Team USA Olympic quota for Paris 2024 after winning the gold medal match in Women’s 10m Air Rifle in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 14.

Weisz, a 2020 Olympian, defeated Yuting Huang, from China, in a shot-for-shot final. Her last shot of 10.6x won her that coveted gold medal.

