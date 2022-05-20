Belgrade’s tennis team has two individuals who advanced to next week’s state tournament following two days of action at the Eastern AA Tournament.
Bella Anderson and Coulter Thorn each earned runner up finishes Thursday at the Elks Tennis Center in Billings. Anderson led the girls to a third place finish with 25 points, while the boys were fourth with 16.
The top four individuals and top four doubles teams advanced to state.
First-year Belgrade head coach Annie Murphy had hoped to qualify a few more members of the team to state, but praised the effort of her players.
“We had some great runs. Unfortunately it just didn’t work out for everyone,” she said. “Getting to the top four of your bracket is pretty tough and we have quite a few seniors on our team, so it was a tough tournament to lose out knowing that that’s the last high school tennis match for a lot of them. But overall I think our team is really happy and very supportive of the two kids that are going.”
Anderson entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed and easily won her first two matches to reach the championship. But after dropping the first set 6-1 to Hazel Demaray, of Billings Skyview, Anderson withdrew from the match due to a lingering back injury.
“Obviously she had to withdraw after the first set due to her back injury,” said Murphy. “She’s actually working with her parents right now to get an MRI to see about next week. She’s never not been able to finish a match, so that was unfortunate.”
Murphy is the first Belgrade player to qualify for state twice since the school became a AA program two years ago. She placed third last year, but her availability for state appears to be jeopardy pending a medical evaluation.
Thorn also won his first two matches en route to reaching the finals. There he lost to Cruz Allies, of Billings Senior, 6-1, 6-0.
Still, Thorn becomes the first singles player for Belgrade’s boys to advance to state in AA.
“He kind of went into the match just pretty loose and happy to go to state,” said Murphy.
AJ Chidester and Maite Groeneveld reached the semifinals for the boys and girls, respectively, but each lost and then failed to finish in the top four.
There were also a couple of matches, singles and doubles, in which Belgrade players faced off against each other during the tournament.
“Maite made it to the girls singles semifinals,” said Murphy. “Unfortunately she had to take out Lexie Thorn in order to get there.”
Billings Skyview’s girls won the team title with 46 points, while Billings Senior was second with 26.
Senior’s boys won with 41 points and Billings West followed with 34.
The state tournament will be held May 26-27 in Missoula.
Eastern AA Tournament
(at Elks Tennis Club, Billings)
Girls Results
Team scores: Billings Skyview 46, Billings Senior 26, Belgrade 25, Billings West 15.
Singles
Championship: Hazel Demaray (SKY) d. Bella Anderson (BEL) 6-1, Injury Default.
Consolation: Allison Blee (SEN) d. Sydney Luderitz (SKY) 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
Championship: Light/Bailey (SKY) d. Roe/Helmer (SKY) 5-7, 6-0, 6-4.
Consolation: Meyer/Kidd (SEN) d. Scholer/Green (WEST) 7-5, 6-2.
Boys Results
Team scores: Billings Senior 41, Billings West 34; Billings Skyview 22, Belgrade 16.
Singles
Championship: Cruz Allies (SEN) d. Coulter Thorn (BEL) 6-1, 6-0.
Consolation: Chris Piccioni (SKY) d. Caden Buhman (WEST) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
Championship: Bruyere/Magone (WEST) d. Schreiber/Driscoll (SEN) 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
Consolation: Wohler/Ebel (SKY) d. Charette/George (SEN) 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (3).