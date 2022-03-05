BOZEMAN — After opening the fourth quarter with a bucket by Sage Smart followed by a 3 from Kade Schlauch, it appeared all the momentum was on Belgrade’s side.
The Panthers had rallied from a 12-point deficit in third quarter to tie the game at 44 entering the fourth, and then those five points led to Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton using a time out.
The Raptors regrouped and kept things close before pulling in front with a 9-0 run midway through the frame. That proved to be the difference as Gallatin rallied for a 69-59 victory in a loser-out game at the Eastern AA Divisional.
“Got down 12, came flying back, take a five-point lead. It was a game of runs and they just kind of went on the last run. You credit them, they made shots,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “The Hunter kid made free throws, and they made shots they’re capable of making and down the stretch we missed some that we’re capable of making.”
In a winner take all contest, Gallatin (11-10) clinched a berth to state in its second season in existence. The Raptors also advanced to the consolation game against Bozeman.
It was a heartbreaking finish for Belgrade, which put together its most competitive season since moving up to Class AA three years ago. The team’s six wins are two more than the previous two years combined.
“We always talk about climbing a mountain and they climbed it all the way to just to the top where we wanted to accomplish that goal of going to state,” Powers said. “Just had some things didn’t go our way.”
After taking a 57-52 lead with 2:52 remaining, Eli Hunter helped preserve the win by making eight consecutive free throw attempts over the final 90 seconds of the contest.
Belgrade got within four, 59-54, on a free throw by Wyatt Russell with a little over two minutes remaining. But Ta’Veus Randle missed twice on contested shots from behind the arc on the team’s next possession.
While shots had fallen earlier in the game, the Panthers failed to capitalize on good looks late and fell behind by 12 in the final minute.
“Tournament play is a grind. Three games in three days and you start thinking about legs and things like that,” said Powers. “But the thing is they’ve played three games in three days too, so it was a fight and they came out on top.”
Belgrade (6-15) trailed 27-21 at halftime and 38-26 with 4:40 remaining in the third. But the Panthers rallied with a 9-0 run, featuring seven consecutive points by Wyatt Russell, to get within three. Then they capped the quarter on three free throws from Randle and a traditional 3-point play from Jaden Whitman.
Russell finished with a career-high 27 points, while Randle had 15.
Gallatin was led by Hunter, who tallied a game-high 27 points. The senior finished 10 of 12 from the stripe and connected on a pair of second half 3’s.
Powers, who is in his second season at the helm, noted it was a tough loss to swallow. He’s coached the same group over the course of 36 games and credited the senior class for the big strides made this season.
Belgrade will lose seven seniors to graduation, including four starters. Among that group is Randle, who led AA in scoring, and veterans Sage Smart, Austin Spangler and Russell.
“It’s not just those ones that make a team,” Powers said. “It’s the kids (seniors) on the bench, a Zach Cramer and a Colter Duneman, and how far Jaden Whitman came along … just want to thank those guys for everything they did for our program. They’ve gone a long ways and as we continue to improve we’ll always remember this group.”