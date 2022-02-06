Belgrade sophomore Mason Gutenberger had some unfinished business Saturday at the Eastern AA Seeding tournament in Bozeman.
He knew there was a good chance of facing Billings West’s Jase Van Pelt in the 120-pound bracket. Van Pelt — who had routinely beaten Mason’s older brother Colton in previous meets — was somebody who Gutenberger had his sights set on.
“I’ve wrestled all these kids here before, and I know I can beat all of them,” Gutenberger said. “So I wanted to get that No. 1 seed for state and meet up with Jase again in the finals.”
Gutenberger, who is undefeated this season, was coming off a win over Billings Senior’s Daylan Forshee by fall (5:27) in the semifinals match. He was feeling a little under the weather, too, thanks to lack of sleep and the physical toll from cutting weight this season.
And yet, that didn’t stop him from going the distance against Van Pelt, securing a 13-6 decision in the championship match.
“Last year my season was messed up because of COVID and all that, and I didn’t get to (compete in) divisionals,” Gutenberger said. “So this is my first divisionals ever for high school. It feels really nice, especially to beat a tough kid like Jase Van Pelt.”
Gutenberger will join fellow Panthers Carter Schmidt (126), Logan Linn (152), Colter Lindsley (160), Hunter Rowan (160), Ben Rodgers (182), Xaden Cunningham (205) and Raiden Krespin (285) at state. Schmidt is also undefeated this season, winning his championship match against Great Falls’ Kale Baumann by fall (1:24) in the 126-pound bracket.
Gutenberger and Schmidt will look to continue rolling next weekend in hopes of ending their undefeated seasons with a pair of state championships. For Gutenberger, he said the key to his success has been his consistent takedown technique.
“My low singles, outside singles and my front (headlocks) have been working wonders this year,” Gutenberger said. “I’ve been able to beat a lot of my (opponents) just with my front (headlocks) alone.”
Despite the pair of wins Saturday, Gutenberger said there is still room for improvement heading into state. He said he’s just got to get back to his strengths.
“Especially with my finals match today, I’ve got to stop trying to tie up with all my (opponents),” Gutenberger said. “And keep my distance because that’s where I’m best at.”
Wolves, Tigers qualify wrestlers for state
Three Forks qualified five wrestlers for the state after earning an 11th place finish Saturday at the Western B/C Divisional in Butte.
Cole Rogers won the 120-pound bracket after pinning his way to the finals and Brayden Linville won at 113. Rogers defeated Anaconda’s Nate Blodnick 8-6 in the championship match, while Linville beat Bigfork’s Leo Anderson 11-4.
Placing third for the Wolves were Chase Kirkland (126) and Dylan Kamps (138). Gabe Hungerford was eighth at 145.
“All wrested well,” Three Forks head coach Nye Howey said. “Everyone that is going is healthy and feeling good. Can’t wait to get back to the Metra in Billings.”
Manhattan, which placed 19th, had two wrestlers qualify for state in Cyrus Richardson and Cooper Smith. Richardson placed third at 170, while Smith was eighth at 120.
Jefferson won the divisional championship with 204 points, while Cut Bank and Eureka rounded out the top three with 199 and 123, respectively.
Three Forks finished with 97.5 points and Manhattan had 30.
—Belgrade News Sports Editor Dan Chesnet contributed to this story.