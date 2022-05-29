After competing in the final 100-meter sprint of his career Saturday at Bulldog Memorial Stadium in Butte, Evan Major shared a hug with Belgrade head coach Scott Palmer.
About an hour later the senior wrapped up his prep career in the 200-meter dash. Again, Major found someone to hug and this time it was his father, Corey.
“He came out to support me today. He couldn’t make it yesterday. But after the 100 I hugged Palmer and then I got to hug my dad and see him. It was pretty special.”
It was also a gratifying end for Major, who finished as the state runner up in the 200 with a personal best time of 22.04 seconds and third in the 100 with a time of 11.02 seconds. He accounted for all 14 of Belgrade’s team points at the State AA meet.
“It’s been a journey,” Major said. “We didn’t really get our sophomore year because of Covid, but you can’t let that be an excuse. You’ve just got to keep working and I think I’ve put in a lot of work this year. I’m happy with my coach and big shoutout to my coaching staff, they’re all amazing. They’ve put in the time and effort that I needed. I tried to give as much as I could back and I hope that’s good enough.”
Major posted the top time in the 100 prelims Friday with a personal best of 10.78 seconds, and was second in the 200 prelims. That put him into a positive mindset heading into the finals.
“I performed really well yesterday, but I still had some pretty good races (Saturday),” said Major. “The 100 was my second-fastest time after beating my first PR yesterday. I’m pretty proud of that. It’s tough putting in all the work and getting third but you can only do so much. I’m pretty happy with the (200). I tried pretty hard but I just couldn’t catch him. I’d love to say I’ve got one more year but it’s alright. I won’t be upset. I left everything out there and did the best I could.”
Thomas Carter, of Helena Capital, posted a winning time of 21.88 seconds in the 200, while Missoula Sentinel’s Hudson Lembke (10.97) and Billings West’s Clint Ambuehl (11.02) finished 1-2 in the 100.
Major said that his approach heading into the finals was simply to have fun.
“I mean, everybody wraps track up in, you’ve got to be first or you’re last. The way I ran yesterday, I think I proved to not only myself but my coach and everybody that watches me run, I gave it everything and I’m ready to just leave it all out here,” he said. “Hopefully I can run track in college. But you’ve just got to go out here and have fun because not a lot of people have fun. It’s too serious. You can’t take it that serious. It’s a lot of fun, though.”
Teammates Zach Cramer, Aidan McGoldrick, and Sam Nash also wrapped up their careers at the meet. Cramer was 7th in the long jump (21-00.50), while McGoldrick was 8th in the pole vault (12-06). Nash placed 8th and 9th, respectively, in the 3,200 (9:55.65) and 1,600 (4:33.97) meter runs.
On the girls’ Jordan Cassidy set a pair of personal bests in the sprints and accounted for the Panthers’ two team points. The senior had a career best time of 12.45 seconds in the 100-meter prelims (5th, 12.64 in the finals) and then set another in the 200 with a time of 26.28 seconds to place eighth.
Grace Stewart added a 9th place finish in the 800 with a time of 2:22.62 seconds.
Helena easily won the girls’ title with 144 points, while Missoula Hellgate held off Glacier to claim the boys’ title, 89-80.
— Note: Braden Shaw, of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, contributed to this story. See complete meet results on athletic.net.