THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
The West Yellowstone Police Department has requested a Missing and
Endangered Persons Advisory for Eli Hendrickson and Talon
Leavitt. Eli is a 10-year-old white male, 4 foot 10, 80 pounds,
blonde hair, and blue eyes. Talon is a 14-year-old white male, 5
foot 7, 110 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes. Jannike Grobler
Hendrickson is the non-custodial mother of Eli and Talon. Jannike
picked the boys up from their uncles and left with them. They
were in a white Ford truck with black wheels and an expired Idaho
temp tag of A 4 7 1 6 8 7 1 in the back window. The boys are in
the custody of their grandparents. Jannike is a known drug user
and there is concern for Elis and Talons safety and wellbeing.
If you have any information on the location of Eli Hendrickson or
Talon Leavitt, please call the West Yellowstone Police Department
at (406) 646-7600 or dial 9 1 1.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM MDT
SUNDAY FOR HOT TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY,
DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118...
* AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern
Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark
National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front,
Chouteau and Fergus Counties, Lincoln Ranger District of the
Helena National Forest, Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark
National Forest Areas and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts
of the Helena National Forest.
* TEMPERATURES...Mid 90s to low 100s on Saturday. Upper 80s to mid
90s on Sunday.
* WINDS...Southerly 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph. Winds
will shift westerly Saturday evening and continue out of the west
15 to 25 with gusts up to 35 on Sunday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any new fire starts could be difficult to contain.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible late
Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Strong and erratic gusts from any showers or
thunderstorm are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these
areas of this Red Flag Warning.
&&
While the end result was a loss Friday night, Belgrade bounced back in a big way following a lopsided defeat against Glacier to begin the season.
The Panthers rallied from a 14-point deficit and appeared to take a one-point lead with less than six minutes remaining against Missoula Hellgate. A penalty negated a successful two-point try as the Knights held on for a 21-20 non-conference victory.
But first-year Belgrade head coach Steven Hunter praised the effort of his players after the team had lost to Glacier 63-0 in last week’s opener.
“Our players are doing the right things for the most part,” he said. “Their attitude and their effort is incredible, they’re playing down to the last minute, there’s just a few things that we need to clean up on both sides of the ball and we’re so close.”
Quarterback Diego Casas scored on a 2-yard run with 5:28 remaining in the contest to draw Belgrade within a point. While a two-point conversion seemingly gave the Panthers a 22-21 lead, it was wiped out by a holding penalty.
“So we decided to try our PAT there and missed that PAT (kick),” said Hunter. “We had a chance there and also to take the lead had we gotten that two-point conversion.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Missoula Hellgate took a 14-0 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from Conner Dick to Leo Filardi that covered 32 and 40 yards. Dick completed 9 of 17 passes for 179 yards and rushed for another 113 on 18 carries.
Belgrade got on the scoreboard as time expired in the first half on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Casas to Asher Feddes. Nick Gawarkiewicz missed the PAT and the score remained 14-6.
The Knights stretched the lead to 15 early in the third quarter when Dick scored on an 18-yard run. But Belgrade closed out the frame with an 11-yard touchdown run by Beau Kastner, and Casas ran in the two-point conversion, to make it 21-14.
Kastner rushed for a team-high 103 yards, while Casas was 6 of 13 through the air for 93 yards and rushed for 51. Casas was also picked off twice.
Following the missed PAT kick that would have tied the game, Belgrade nearly got the ball back with about a minute remaining. But the Knights converted a big fourth down to seal the victory.
“They had the ball in their hands the last minute and it came down to a fourth down stand, and they converted that. That was pretty much the end of the game,” said Hunter. “Had we stopped them on that fourth down we take possession and the potential is there for us to take the win.”
After being limited to five first downs and 70 yards of total offense against Glacier, the Panthers tallied 15 first downs and 222 yards against Missoula Hellgate.
“There’s some things that we did really well on both sides of the ball, and some things that we could have done a little bit better and capitalized on some of the opportunities we had,” said Hunter. “We had the opportunity to win it earlier in the game and we just didn’t capitalize.”
Belgrade (0-2) is back in action with its conference opener Sept. 9 at Great Falls CMR.
Missoula Hellgate 21, Belgrade 20
Belgrade 0 6 8 6 - 20
Hellgate 0 14 7 0 - 21
MH - Leo Filardi 32 pass from Conner Dick (Filardi kick)
MH - Filardi 40 pass from Dick (Filardi kick)
Bel - Asher Feddes 5 pass from Diego Casas (kick failed)