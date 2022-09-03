Belgrade Panthers

While the end result was a loss Friday night, Belgrade bounced back in a big way following a lopsided defeat against Glacier to begin the season.

The Panthers rallied from a 14-point deficit and appeared to take a one-point lead with less than six minutes remaining against Missoula Hellgate. A penalty negated a successful two-point try as the Knights held on for a 21-20 non-conference victory.

Tags

Recommended for you