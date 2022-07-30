Wyatt Russell

Belgrade’s Wyatt Russell delivers a pitch Saturday against the Billings Cardinals at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.

 Dan Chesnet

Belgrade’s offense produced 14 hits and nearly a dozen runs Saturday in a loser-out game at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament. But the team’s inability to manufacture a run over the final two innings proved to be the difference.

The Billings Cardinals twice rallied from two-run deficits en route to defeating the Bandits 13-11 in a loser-out game at Medina Field.

Aidan Kulbeck

Belgrade third baseman Aidan Kulbeck fires the ball to first for a putout Saturday against the Billings Cardinals at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.
Lane Neill

Billings first baseman Cody Collins field the throw from the mound on a pickoff attempt as Belgrade’s Lane Neill dives back to the bag Saturday at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.

