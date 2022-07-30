...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105 at lower
elevations with overnight low temperatures around 60 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest, and west
central Montana at elevations below 5000 feet.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT Monday Night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Belgrade’s Wyatt Russell delivers a pitch Saturday against the Billings Cardinals at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament.
Belgrade’s offense produced 14 hits and nearly a dozen runs Saturday in a loser-out game at the Montana/Alberta Class A State Tournament. But the team’s inability to manufacture a run over the final two innings proved to be the difference.
The Billings Cardinals twice rallied from two-run deficits en route to defeating the Bandits 13-11 in a loser-out game at Medina Field.
“Late in a tournament you got to be able to score runs. We scored runs but not enough,” Belgrade manager Ryan Johnerson said. “We can’t have two zeros (scoreless innings) to finish out the game and that was a big thing.”
Belgrade had taken a 10-8 lead into the fifth, but the Cardinals put up four runs in the top half of the frame to pull in front for good, 12-10. Billings capitalized on five singles and a pair of walks, including three consecutive hits by Brady Randall, Nolan Berkram and Kade Vatnsdal, that drove in runs.
Belgrade trimmed the deficit to 12-11 in the bottom half of the frame following a lead off triple by Aidan Kulbeck. He scored on a ground out by Wyatt Russell, but the Bandits were unable to plate another run.
Billings added an insurance run in the sixth and then held on in the seventh after the Bandits got runners on first and second with one out. Dyson Kinnaman ripped a line drive to third baseman Ryan Pilcher, who doubled up Kulbeck at second to end the game.
Prior to that play, Johnerson felt good about his team’s chances to either tie or win the game.
“We always feel pretty good finishing out,” he said. “Like I said, they don’t quit and he just happened to hit it right at him and got doubled off, that’s baseball.”
Billings tallied 15 hits in the contest, including three doubles. The team’s 1 through 4 hitters — Cody Collins, Chase Wise, Randall and Berkram — each finished with two hits and combined for five RBIs and seven runs scored.
“They’re a good team,” said Johnerson. “Kept battling, made their plays, and they beat us.”
The Bandits were led by Kulbeck, who was 3 for 5 with a pair of triples and three RBIs. Collin Delph also had three hits, while Kash Fike had two.
Belgrade finishes with a 43-22 record in Johnerson’s first season at the helm. While a tough ending, it’s the program second consecutive top four placing at state.
“It (the season) went as planned except for not being state champs. We don’t work hard all year for anything but a state championship, so when it comes up short it hurts,” Johnerson, standing outside of the team’s clubhouse, said. “But what these men upstairs did is they worked hard, they grinded, they became tougher and tougher, and I’m proud of them. Just hard to take a loss.”
Billings advanced to the championship game and will play Butte at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Miners remained unbeaten in the tournament with a 15-5 victory that eliminated Havre Saturday.
State A Tournament
(at Medina Field, Belgrade)
Saturday’s scores
Billings 13, Belgrade 11, loser-out
Butte 15, Havre 5 (Havre eliminated)
Boxscore
Billings 13, Belgrade 11
Billings 404 041 0 - 13 15 2
Belgrade 334 010 0 - 11 14 2
Kade Vatnsdal, Jaxon Meyer (2), Brady Randall (3) and Michael Brew. Kash Fike, Landon Wanders (5), Wyatt Russell (5) and Diego Casas, Fike (5)