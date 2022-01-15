Through eight minutes of play Friday night in the Belgrade Special Events Center things were going well for the home team.
Wyatt Russell and Kade Schlauch each connected on a 3 and Belgrade had the lead, 16-14, at the quarter break. But Billings Skyview, the defending Class AA champion, outscored the Panthers 19-8 in the second quarter en route to a 57-50 Eastern AA victory.
It was the fourth consecutive loss for Belgrade following a 2-0 start.
“Effort and fight was tremendous, but we had multiple let downs that lasted three minutes or more,” Belgrade head coach Luke Powers said. “We have to stop letting one bad possession on either offense or defense turn into half a quarter of poor basketball.”
The Panthers (2-4, 0-3 Eastern AA) did rally to get within two, 40-38, heading into the fourth quarter. Ta’Veus Randle scored seven points in the frame, and Schlauch added another 3, as Belgrade outscored the Falcons 14-7.
But despite a 24-point effort from Randle, and 12 points from Wyatt Russell, Skyview held on down the stretch for the win. The Panthers had just four players score in the contest with Schlauch contributing nine points and Austin Spangler five.
The Falcons (3-2, 2-0 Eastern AA) were led by Payton Sanders, who scored a game-high 28 points. He buried four 3’s in the contest and was 10 of 16 from the stripe.
Lane Love also reached double figures for Skyview with 14 points, while Kaiden Anderson had seven.
Belgrade returns to action Monday with a non-conference game at Missoula Hellgate.
“We’re very close to being a really good team, but we’re not there yet,” said Powers. “We must handle adversity better and that’ll help us climb over the hump that we’re struggling to get over.”
