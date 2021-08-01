Belgrade was in position to pull off another late game rally Sunday at the Montana-Alberta Class A State Tournament in Havre.
But Bandits were unable to recreate the magic from the previous day against Mission Valley, and were eliminated from the tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Glacier. It was a heartbreaking finish for Belgrade, which was on the verge of playing in the state championship game.
“They competed today. It was a close game, tough game,” Bandits managed Johnny Graham said. “Tough, tough loss to handle obviously because of where we were and whatnot, but great year.”
Keaton Carter reached base on an error to begin the top of the sixth and after Kash Fike drew a walk, Belgrade had two runners on with no outs. But Coby Richards bunted into a double play and then Glacier got out of trouble when Carter was thrown out trying to steal third.
It was a huge missed opportunity for the Bandits, who were limited to just four hits by Stevyn Andrachick in the contest.
“He threw strikes, he invited contact and not enough of the contact turned into hits,” said Graham. “In that final (sixth) inning there we had two on and we were obviously going to bunt them over and then go for the double squeeze and take the lead. Unfortunately that bunt was caught and that’s how she goes.”
Belgrade produced its only run of the contest in the first after Lane Neill led off with a single. He advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Carter, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Fike.
But Glacier (51-15) countered with two runs in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead. That was the only scoring of the game in what turned out to be a pitcher’s duel.
While Andrachick allowed just four hits and struck out two, the Bandits’ Evan Hamberger also went the distance with four hits and five strikeouts after a shaky start to the first.
“He settled in and was just terrific,” said Graham. “And it’s tough too knowing that if we get by today we’re in really good shape arm-wise tomorrow.”
Had Belgrade won, Graham was expecting to start either Cooper VanLuchene or Gavin Waters Monday.
“Gavin’s been dominant of late and I think Cooper’s been borderline dominant all year,” he said. “We have Caleb Hoppe who’s available and he’s another starting arm. The entire bullpen is intact, so shoot, right there, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”
Graham was also looking forward to another match up against Gallatin Valley, which advanced to the championship game following a 12-2 victory against Great Falls Sunday.
“This isn’t a jab at Glacier, but all summer long and even as the summer progressed and things became more clear and you kind of saw what teams had, I thought the two best teams in Montana were us and GVO,” he said. “And I thought it would have been a fitting ending to the 2021 Montana portion of the American Legion season to have the two of us play each other, it would have been fun.
“We play each other so hard and so well, and I think there’s a mutual level of respect between the two programs. It would have been great. Again, Glacier’s good, but I do think the two best teams in Montana were us and GVO.”
Belgrade finishes with a 48-19 record, a district championship and top four placing at state.
“Hell of a year by our guys and my assistant coaches included in that one. Lucky to be a part of this team, lucky to be a part of this staff and part of this team with these guys,” said Graham. “Terrific year for these fellas.”
Glacier 2, Belgrade 1
Belgrade 100 000 0 - 1 4 0
Glacier 200 000 x - 2 4 0
Evan Hamberger and Conner Reid. Stevyn Andrachick and Danny Dunn.
BELGRADE (48-19) - Lane Neill 1-2, Keaton Carter 0-2, Kash Fike 0-0, Coby Richards 0-3, Reid 0-1, Hamberger 1-1, Dyson Kinnaman 0-1, Brody Jacksha 1-3, Cooper VanLuchene 0-2, Payton Burman 0-2, Aidan Kulbeck 1-2.
GLACIER (51-15) - Mason Peters 2-3, Andrachick 1-2, Zach Veneman 0-2, Jacob Polumbus 0-3, Mikey Glass 0-2, Dunn 0-1, George Robbins 0-2, Hayden Meehan 1-2, Taylor Bryan 0-2.