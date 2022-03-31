Belgrade’s Ta’Veus Randle and McKenna Morris recently received postseason honors for their effort this past basketball season. Each was named second team all-conference in the Eastern AA.
Teammates Wyatt Russell and Naomi Reanier received honorable mention accolades.
Randle, a senior, led Class AA in scoring with 21.9 points per game en route to leading the Panthers to a 6-15 record. The six victories is the most since Belgrade moved up to AA in 2019-20.
Randle led the team in 3-pointers (60) as well as in rebounds, assists, steals and free throw percentage.
Russell, a senior, averaged double figures with 11 points per game, including a career high 27 in a loss to Gallatin at the divisional tournament. He ranked second on the team in rebounds and 3-pointers.
Belgrade’s girls also won its most games since joining AA during a 4-17 campaign. Morris, a junior, led the Panthers with 9.8 points per game and in 3-pointers (27).
Reanier averaged 7.8 points and led the team in rebounds with more than five per game. The senior ranked second on the team steals and 3-pointers.
Boys
Eastern AA
All-State
Ty Huse, Bozeman; Payton Sanders, Billings Skyview; Jackson Basye, Bozeman; Cactus Runsabove, Billings Senior; Eli Hunter, Bozeman Gallatin
First Team All-Conference
Second Team All-Conference
Lane Love, Billings Skyview; Trent Rogers, Bozeman; Rogan Barnwell, Great Falls CMR; Ta’Veus Randle, Belgrade; Reed Harris, Great Falls
Honorable Mention
Sam Phillips, Billings West; Ryan Schlepp, Bozeman Gallatin; Gabe Hatler, Billings West; Bryson Zanto, Bozeman; Chazz Haws, Billings Senior; Melo Pine, Billings Senior; Rhyse Owens, Billings Skyview; Cooper Tyson, Billings West; Wyatt Russell, Belgrade; Raef Newbrough, Great Falls CMR; Liam Romei, Billings Senior; Kellen Harrison, Bozeman
Offensive player of the year: Ty Huse, Bozeman
Defensive player of the year: Billy Carlson, Billings West
Coach of the year: Troy Hostetler, Bozeman
Girls
Eastern AA
All-State
Breanna Williams, Billings Skyview; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview; Lauren Lindseth, Great Falls CMR; Kaitlin Grossman, Billings West; Brenna Linse, Billings Senior
First Team All-Conference
Second Team All-Conference
Layla Baumann, Billings West; Cami Harris, Billings Skyview; McKenna Morris, Belgrade; Morning Grace Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Ashlyn Jones, Great Falls; Lauren Cummings, Billings Senior
Honorable Mention
Nicole D’Agostino, Bozeman; Avery Walker, Bozeman Gallatin; Allie Cummings, Billings Senior; Naomi Reanier, Belgrade; Avery Burkhart, Bozeman; Sydney Pierce, Billings West
Offensive player of the year: Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview
Co-defensive player of the year: Morning Grace Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Taylee Chirrick, Billings West
Coach of the year: Brent Montague, Billings Skyview