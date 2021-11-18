A half dozen Belgrade soccer players were recently recognized for their efforts this past season.
Among them was Noah Russell, who earned All-State accolades in the Eastern AA conference. The junior scored eight goals and assisted on 10 others to help the Panthers post a 4-8-3 record.
Teammates Christian Aitchison and Will Mauritsen received all-conference honors, while Michael Hecock was an honorable mention selection. Mauritsen led Belgrade with 12 goals, while Aitchison and Hecock helped anchor the defense.
For the girls, keeper Mackenzie Turner earned all-conference honors, while defenseman Anne Cheney was an honorable mention selection as the Panthers finished with a 2-13-0 record. Turner posted a pair of shutouts in goal and wrapped up her prep career with more than 400 saves.
Bozeman’s Drew Johnson was named the league’s Player of the Year, while Olivia Collins earned the honor for the girls.
Boys
Eastern AA
Player of the year: Drew Johnson, Bozeman
All-State selections: Noah Russell, Belgrade; Drew Johnson, Bozeman; Oliver Olsen, Bozeman; Samuel Robinson, Bozeman; Joshua Angell, Bozeman; Max Burke, Gallatin; Teylor Ronish, Billings Senior; Taylor Moore, Billings Skyview; Loren Rogge, Billings West; Ethan Holloway, Billings West; Owen Guthridge, Billings West.
All-conference: Christian Aitchison, Belgrade; Will Mauritsen, Belgrade; Riley Bloomer, Bozeman; Filmon Oberly, Bozeman; Torren Hill, Bozeman; Aden Lyle, Gallatin; Nikolas Udstuen, Gallatin; Chase Stohlmann, Gallatin; Patrick Williamson, Gallatin; Ryan Harrington, Great Falls; Nate Cullingworth, Billings Senior; Lucas Thompson, Billings Senior; Jay Nedrow, Billings Skyview; Cooper Moore, Billings Skyview; Douglas Townsend, Billings West; Finley LaFevre, Billings West.
Honorable Mention: Michael Hecock, Belgrade; Weston Brown, Bozeman; Kegan Farmer, Gallatin; Reece Mcintosh, Great Falls; Quinn Isakson, Billings Senior; Alex Woods, Billings Senior; Ryder Tormaschy, Billings Skyview; Hayden Wagner, Billings Skyview; Kasey Meier, Billings West.
Girls
Eastern AA
Player of the year: Olivia Collins, Gallatin
All-State selections: Sami Murphy, Bozeman; Darby Hannan, Bozeman; Indigo Andresen, Gallatin; Olivia Collins, Gallatin; Eliza Bentler, Billings Senior; Isabel Schauber, Billings Skyview; Mary Speare, Billings West; Sophie Sievertsen, Billings West; Bella Murphy, Billings West; Emma Lensing, Billings West; Ashlyn Dvorak, Billings West.
All-Conference: Mackenzie Turner, Belgrade; Sabrina Scurry, Bozeman; Ursula Vlases, Bozeman; Inga Trebesch, Bozeman; Lizzy Jaraczeski, Great Falls CMR; Aydan Paul, Gallatin; Madison Anderson, Gallatin; Natalie Sippos, Gallatin; Abby Thompson, Billings Senior; Jenna Wagner, Billings Senior; Morning Grace Spotted Bear, Billings Skyview; Charlize Davis, Billings Skyview; Chloe Davies, Billings West; Courtnie Gagnon, Billings West; Avery Lambourne, Billings West.
Honorable Mention: Anne Cheney, Belgrade; Emma Kirkhart, Great Falls; Kaelyn Ellis, Great Falls; Sierra Marcial, Billings Senior.